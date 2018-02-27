.

Internship and Clinical Placement Coordinator

Exempt, Regular, 100%-Time, Pay Grade 2.2

The Undergraduate School - Science Programs

Location: Largo, MD

General Summary: This position reports to the Vice Dean of the Sciences Programs. The incumbent oversees the administration and student support functions of internship and clinical placements for the Nursing, Gerontology, Laboratory Management, and Biotechnology programs. This position will work closely with the program chairs to coordinate high quality intern and clinical opportunities for students.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Serve as the direct and primary relationship manager with various organizations, companies, hospitals, public health agencies and other entities to develop and maintain internship and clinical placements.

Maintain an updated database of all internship and clinical placement opportunities.

Coordinate student placement, preparation of appropriate documentation, monitoring student progress, and documentation of completed internship and clinical placements.

Coordinate with Chairs of the Nursing, Gerontology, Laboratory Management, and Biotechnology programs to ensure appropriate internship and clinical placements are available.

Coordinate with Career Services to identify and cultivate internship and clinical placement opportunities in all states UMUC is authorized to offer these programs.

Coordinate with Corporate Learning Services to identify and cultivate internship and clinical placement opportunities.

Coordinate with intern supervisors and clinical supervisors to ensure students receive appropriate learning experiences.

Maintain an updated database of all approved faculty to supervise internships and clinical placements.

Assess placement sites in order to ensure that the objectives of the practice experience can be met.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

BS degree in nursing or related field

Three or more years' experience in internship and/or clinical placements, training coordination, licensure tracking, or site evaluation

Proficient with various technology and software applications

Ability to apply judgment to situations in order to escalate when necessary

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master's in nursing or related field

Five or more years' experience in internship and/or clinical placements, training coordination, licensure tracking, or site evaluation

