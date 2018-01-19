An Equal Opportunity Employer

No. Vacancies: 1.00

FLSA: Exempt

Department: 16717.Software Engineering

Location: McLean, VA

Travel %: None

Education: Four-year college degree

Experience: At least 3 years of experience required

Equivalency: Combination of education/experience not considered

Does this position have direct reports: No Selection

Purpose of the Position

The general purpose is to conduct requirements analysis, detail design, coding, implementation, testing and maintenance for highly integrated complex information systems, with first project focus on displays and graphical user interfaces (GUIs). In this group (Satellite Control Systems), these systems support the ground network system, i.e. real time telemetry processing, commanding and flight dynamics systems. Identify and resolve systems software and hardware issues, also identifying and implementing process improvements.

Responsibilities

Participate in the initial formulation, analysis, and design phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle.

Design, develop, and test highly integrated complex information systems in a real-time satellite control system environment, with focus on displays and GUIs.

Report technical issues and progress against schedules.

Produce appropriate specifications and support documentation for systems in development.

Continuously strive to improve the Systems Development Life Cycle.

Assist SCS management with technical and administrative issues as needed.

Position Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Computer Science or related discipline

Extensive experience in GUI and display design and development

Experience in C/C++ and/or Python programming, experience in both preferred.

Experience with JavaScript, HTML5, RESTful API, React, and TypeScript development preferred.

C++/Java programming/Python are preferred and not required.

Experience with Java programming desired

Comprehensive knowledge of object oriented design and programming techniques.

Comprehensive knowledge of entire systems development life cycle and development methodologies.

Knowledge of computer network, hardware / software interface and protocols, and operating systems.