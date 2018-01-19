Senior Software Engineer
- Employer
- Intelsat
- Location
- 20008
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer, IT, Software Developer
- Industry
- Engineering, Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
An Equal Opportunity Employer
No. Vacancies: 1.00
FLSA: Exempt
Department: 16717.Software Engineering
Location: McLean, VA
Travel %: None
Education: Four-year college degree
Experience: At least 3 years of experience required
Equivalency: Combination of education/experience not considered
Does this position have direct reports: No Selection
Purpose of the Position
The general purpose is to conduct requirements analysis, detail design, coding, implementation, testing and maintenance for highly integrated complex information systems, with first project focus on displays and graphical user interfaces (GUIs). In this group (Satellite Control Systems), these systems support the ground network system, i.e. real time telemetry processing, commanding and flight dynamics systems. Identify and resolve systems software and hardware issues, also identifying and implementing process improvements.
Responsibilities
- Participate in the initial formulation, analysis, and design phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle.
- Design, develop, and test highly integrated complex information systems in a real-time satellite control system environment, with focus on displays and GUIs.
- Report technical issues and progress against schedules.
- Produce appropriate specifications and support documentation for systems in development.
- Continuously strive to improve the Systems Development Life Cycle.
- Assist SCS management with technical and administrative issues as needed.
Position Requirements
- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Computer Science or related discipline
- Extensive experience in GUI and display design and development
- Experience in C/C++ and/or Python programming, experience in both preferred.
- Experience with JavaScript, HTML5, RESTful API, React, and TypeScript development preferred.
-
C++/Java programming/Python are preferred and not required.
- Experience with Java programming desired
- Comprehensive knowledge of object oriented design and programming techniques.
- Comprehensive knowledge of entire systems development life cycle and development methodologies.
- Knowledge of computer network, hardware / software interface and protocols, and operating systems.
- This position requires ITAR access; all candidates must be US Citizens or Permanent Residents.
- These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees assigned to this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of employees assigned to this job.
- Company description: Intelsat is the largest provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. We enable providers of media, telecom and government services to deliver information and entertainment to people at home, in the office or on the move. On a day-to-day basis, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers, many of which Intelsat has had relationships with for over 30 years. Some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations hallmark Intelsat's customer base. Customers access capacity through extensive service offerings, which include transponder services, hybrid managed services combining satellite capacity and terrestrial facilities, and channel services.