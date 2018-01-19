Senior Engineer, Customer Solutions Africa
- Employer
- Intelsat
- Location
- 20008
- Posted
- Jan 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering, Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.
Apply communications engineering expertise to provide pre-sales and post-sales technical consultancy to existing and prospective customers as well as to the Sales organization, helping to drive revenues and ensures customer satisfaction. Identify customer needs and design technical and operational solutions adapted to these needs and customer perceived risks. Support the technical relationship with the customer for the life cycle of the service including supporting internal stakeholders during times of technical/operational difficulties.
You must have the following knowledge, skills and abilities to be considered for the role:
- Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Communications Engineering, Physics, Math or equivalent with at least three years of relevant experience, preferably including Sales Engineering, Customer Solutions Engineering or Capacity Management.
- Knowledge of digital network communications and RF signal theory.
- Basic knowledge of satellite network architectures.
- Basic IP networking knowledge and willingness to obtain Cisco Network Design Certification (CCDA).
- Experience in satellite ground segment equipment and terrestrial IP networking is a plus.
- Must have the ability to engage and develop trusting relationships at all levels with Intelsat staff as well as with Customers.
- Must have effective command of the English and French language, both written and oral;
- Willingness and ability to travel.
Job Details:
- Develop and maintain trusting and collaborative customer and internal stakeholder relationships ensuring that customers experience a differentiated experience.
- Work collaboratively with stakeholders to help Sales identify the customer needs and drivers both technically and financially.
- Perform communications system design and feasibility analysis for developed solutions to create win-win solutions.
- Support the Sales team through customer needs assessments, proposal development and customer communications.
- Support satellite grooming initiatives by providing technical analysis and coordination between customers and internal stakeholders to help achieve desired capacity optimizations with minimal disruption to the customers.
- Support satellite transitions and role consolidation activities by providing technical analysis and coordination between customers and the capacity management team and sales to achieve smooth and effective transitions.
- Use the knowledge gained by working directly with the customers to provide market intelligence to internal stakeholders helping to guide product evolution and new product developments.
- Provide customer education/training on Intelsat products, customer tools, and Intelsat operations.
- Company description: Intelsat is the largest provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. We enable providers of media, telecom and government services to deliver information and entertainment to people at home, in the office or on the move. On a day-to-day basis, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers, many of which Intelsat has had relationships with for over 30 years. Some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations hallmark Intelsat's customer base. Customers access capacity through extensive service offerings, which include transponder services, hybrid managed services combining satellite capacity and terrestrial facilities, and channel services.