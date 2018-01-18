Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

The Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager, Aero will lead the development of market insights, differentiated product positioning and go-to-market market messaging for Intelsat's Aeronautical business and product portfolio. Collaborate with the relevant product management teams to plan and launch new products to the market, and evolve messaging and positioning of existing products. Train regional marketing group on product features, messaging, and value proposition, capture and address sales and customer feedback. Drive development and track performance of insight-driven, integrated sales and marketing plans. Provide direction to Integrated Marketing to execute on campaigns that inform, engage and increase the sales funnel among existing and prospective customers.

Critical Responsibilities

Closely work with Product Management and cross-functional teams to capture market insights, develop differentiated messaging and product positioning for the Aeronautical Services product portfolio, and Future Segments. Understand mind of customer to create compelling value propositions

Collaborate with Integrated Marketing to convey this message through a wide range of communication channels to effectively increase Intelsat's image and mindshare with existing and prospective customers. Arm regional marketing team with product-related knowledge to enable development of speaking engagement, event strategy and messaging.

Develop collateral and sales tool kit for product portfolio

Position and equip regional product marketing team for sales success. Continually monitor in-region success and modify strategies as needed

Through knowledge and actions, position yourself as the Aeronautical and Future Segments marketing expert within regional teams. Act as product evangelist and actively participate as a social media voice for the company.

Understand customer segmentation and audiences within product segment. Develop and convey segmented strategy and develop marketing plans in conjunction with integrated marketing and regional marketing teams.

Monitor competitive offerings, assess and integrate findings into product marketing plans and messaging. Track behavior shift in customer's customers'.

Important Responsibilities

Create, maintain and share Aeronautical product portfolio content to ensure that regional marketing has all of the necessary resources to market the company's products and services successfully.

Develop a deep understanding of Intelsat's product portfolios and of customer needs across the globe

Drive marketing initiatives to grow revenue and guide future product roadmaps to bridge market gaps.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

University Degree in Business (or equivalent amount of education/work experience), with ten or more years of relevant experience.

Must have extensive understanding and experience in product marketing with solid knowledge in the Aeronautical industry

Must be proactive, autonomous and self-motivated

Must have experience with and the ability to effectively develop and communicate go-to-market plans and messaging across multiple constituencies in the organization.

Must be a strong team player with good leadership skills to push important initiatives, while also being accountable for driving product portfolio adoption.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite, particulary in MS PowerPoint