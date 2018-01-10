Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

The Principal Software Engineer has primary responsibility for using independent judgement to drive the design, development, and implementation of ETL (Extract, Transform and Load) solutions in support of Intelsat's Enterprise Data Warehouse system including architecting and building Big Data Solutions.

Responsibilities include designing the data acquisition, staging, loading, and transformation into Data Warehouse. Analyzing data requirements, complex source data, and the data model, and determine the best methods in extracting, transforming and loading the data into the data staging, warehouse and other system integration.

Critical Responsibilities

Leads Talend and Tableau development effort within data warehouse team.

Architects and builds Big Data solution to meet Intelsat's business needs. As the technical lead for Big Data establishes practices/standards to be followed within Information Systems.

Leads design, development, and enhancement Oracle PL/SQL and SQL based back-end interfaces between Data Warehouse and other Intelsat systems.

Works collaboratively with business leaders to drive solutions that meet business objectives and goals.

Performs data visualization and optimization in Tableau to help users derive better business decisions.

Works collaboratively with our business leaders to drive adoption of our solutions

Important Responsibilities

Architects designs, delivers, tests, and troubleshoots complex data implementations

Initiates the exploration of alternate technological approaches to solving problems.

Influence architectural direction and principles adoption

Mentors and guides junior members of the team

Leads and performs day-day production support activities including Datawarehouse loads.

Troubleshoots and validates data integrity issues.

Creates and maintains technical design documents.

Required Skills And Knowledge

Bachelors degree and a minimum of seven (7) years work experience to include the following:

Working independently and collaboratively with the immediate team and other teams across the business.

Skilled in breaking down problems, analyze problem statements and estimating efforts. Strong understanding of dimensional modeling and design required

Expertise in Talend Job, Joblets and custom component.

Expertise in designing and implementing Big Data Solutions.

Excellent SQL and PL/SQL knowledge is required.

Expertise in development experience in Talend DI.

Working knowledge of Business Objects is a plus.

Basic Java and Integration interface knowledge.

Expertise with data warehouses/marts supporting BI/reporting

Expertise creating visualizations with Tableau