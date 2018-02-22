Job Description

THIS JOB OPENING IS BEING USED TO FILL FUTURE VACANT POSITIONS IN THIS CLASSIFICATION AT VARIOUS SHIFTS, LOCATIONS AND ASSIGNED DAYS OFF.

Posting/Position Details:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Applicants must be no less than eighteen (18) years of age, and be a high school graduate or possess GED.

Experience

Applicants are required to take a series of WMATA tests for Basic Math, Reading Comprehension, the Bennett Mechanical Aptitude Test, and a classification specific test related to the elevator/escalator trade. Applicants must meet one of the following minimum requirements for entry into the Apprenticeship Program:

Possession of a valid driver's license issued from jurisdiction of residence. A safe driving record with no more than four (4) points accumulated over the past three (3) years. Must satisfactorily complete and obtain the National Association of Elevator Safety Authorities (NAESA) certification, National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC) Certified Elevator Technician (CET) certification or equivalent and current jurisdictional licensing requirements prior to assignment as an Elevator and Escalator Journeyman Technician.

Enrollment and completion (or substantial completion) of a post-secondary technical training program appropriate for the elevator/escalator trade. Two years of high school vocational training appropriate for the elevator/ escalator trade. Employment history demonstrating prolonged interest and progression in a comparable classification. Any combination of employment history and/or training that demonstrates the individuals' commitment/interest to progress in the trade.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This is a series of positions leading to completion of the WMA TA ELES Elevator and Escalator Apprenticeship Program. The term of apprenticeship to become a qualified Journey person in the elevator/escalator trade as covered by the Standards of Apprenticeship requires a minimum of 8000 hours as specified in the Schedule of Trade Processes and Related Instruction. A minimum of 8000 hours will be credited to the apprentice under the Schedule of Trade Processes as outlined in the Apprenticeship Agreement. When in formal training, employee reports to the Apprenticeship Coordinator. When on On-The-Job Training (OJT), the employee reports to the ELES Maintenance Supervisor of the assigned shift. While on OJT, the employee works under close supervision of ELES Maintenance Supervisors.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Attends formal training classes related to basic, intermediate elevator and escalator maintenance. Maintains satisfactory attendance and academic standing throughout the program as identified within program guidelines. Develops skills in the maintenance, inspection and repair of WMATA's elevator and escalator equipment. Works in conjunction with assigned ELES technicians to repair and maintain elevators, escalators and dumb-waiters to meet safety regulations and building codes, using hand tools, power tools, test lamps, ammeters, voltmeters, and other testing devices. Locates and determines causes of trouble in brakes, motors, switches, and signal and control systems using various test equipment. Disassembles defective units and repairs or replaces parts, such as locks, gears, cables, electrical wiring and faulty safety devices, using hand tools. Installs push-button controls and other devices to modernize elevators. Lubricates bearings and other parts to minimize friction. Performs all tasks in conformance with safety and maintenance practices and procedures. Completes written and electronic documentation and reports for the operation and maintenance of WMATA's elevator and escalator equipment and the Apprenticeship Program. Responds to and provides assistance during operational emergencies including but not limited to securing and safeguarding WMATA equipment as well as snow removal. Maintains cleanliness of the work area. Required to comply with WMATA s Safety Sensitive Substance Abuse Policy. Performs other related duties, as required.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Order of Preference: The order of preference for the Apprentice, Elevator & Escalator Level 1 is defined by the respective collective bargaining agreement.

Closing:

