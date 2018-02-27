Responsibilities

Marymount Graduate Students enrolled in the universityâ€™s Doctor of Physical Therapy program are invited to apply for 4 part-­time (2/3 time) Graduate Assistantship positions in the Biology, Chemistry, & Physical Science Department for the 2018-2019 academic year.

A 2/3 Graduate Assistant in the Department of Biology, Chemistry, & Physical Science works 210 hours per semester teaching 2 general biology laboratories or 2 Anatomy & Physiology Laboratories. Graduate Assistants teach undergraduate laboratory topics and lead laboratory exercises helping students to master fundamental biological concepts. Assistants are required to hold office hours to provide further assistance to undergraduate students.

Students will receive $9,666 tuition waived for each semester for a total of $19,331 for the academic year.



Minimum Qualifications

Applicants must be enrolled in Marymount Universityâ€™s Doctor of Physical Therapy program and in the second year of the program to apply for this assistantship.

Minimum of a 3.0 GPA required

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by 03/31/2018

Open Until Filled No

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.