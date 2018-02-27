Responsibilities

The Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and assessment of campus wide wellness programming and student intervention strategies. The Director for Wellness, Intervention, and Prevention Initiatives will recruit and engage students to support the development of a campus culture that supports and inspires personalized health priorities.

Minimum Qualifications

Education/Work Experience:

o Requires a Masterâ€™s degree in Health Sciences, Human Development, Behavioral Health, or other related disciplines

o Bachelorâ€™s degree with a minimum of 5 year of related experience and progressive leadership may be considered

o Must possess experience in a collegiate or health education related environment and

o Must have the ability to effectively interact with faculty, staff, students, parents, and administrators

o Computer expertise in Microsoft Office Suite

o Must possess aptitude for numbers, accuracy, attention to detail, and excellent communication and interpersonal skills

o Position requires an individual to work independently to meet deadlines

o Must be able to advise and interact with students and administrators

Skills and/or Abilities:

o Must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds

o Must exhibit excellent oral and written communication skills

o Must have superior interpersonal skills with a demonstrated commitment to cultural diversity

o Proficiency with Windows environment including word processing, and knowledge of database programs

o Must be a self-starter and possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills

o Demonstrated ability to organize and work independently and as part of a team

o Ability to respect confidentiality and ethical boundaries with regard to guidelines, supervision and professional consultation within an academic environment

Work Environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is exposed to outside weather conditions. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Preferred Qualifications

o CHES (Certified Health Education Specialist) certification preferred

o Current CPR certification preferred. First Aid certification preferred

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by 03/12/2018

Open Until Filled

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. Consistently rated #1 or 2 among regional universities in the South for its diverse student body , Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources and international, cultural, and ethnic diversity of the nation’s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.