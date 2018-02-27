Responsibilities

The Director will act as the campus leader in advancing the vision of the Saintsâ€™ Center for Service. The Director will identify strategies for fostering meaningful service experiences and opportunities; promote the integration of service with the Universityâ€™s commitments to student development, teaching, learning, and scholarship; develop linkages across campus and with external community partners to build capacity for the provision of meaningful service opportunities; establish the overall direction and strategic plan for the Saintsâ€™ Center for Service, and provide administrative leadership in the development and delivery of campus-wide service opportunities and experiences.

It is expected that the Director will meet with Student Affairs, Athletics, and other campus units multiple times throughout the year.

Minimum Qualifications

Education: Master’s Degree

Academic areas or major: Student development; counseling, social work, educational leadership; higher education administration, public administration, or business preferred.

Experience: Experience in providing services to nonprofit agencies and community outreach, working with faculty to develop service-learning courses, and in building collaborative teams. In addition, experience in serving those living in poverty or with special needs, grant writing, assessment, and event planning is an asset.

Supervisory/managerial experience required: General supervision and collaboration with student leaders.

Special knowledge: Outstanding communication skills [speaking, written, and interpersonal] are essential; ability to work collaboratively and build strong teams; Microsoft Office products, experience with marketing communications including social media marketing.

Preferred Qualifications

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by 03/30/2018

Open Until Filled

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. Consistently rated #1 or 2 among regional universities in the South for its diverse student body , Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources and international, cultural, and ethnic diversity of the nation’s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.