Commercial Delivery Account Manager Responsibilities

Manage commercial delivery account relationships with our partners.

Process DSI Dynamic Import files for alternate products and correct errors as required.

Manage single copy alternate product accounts, draw and draw ordering through Syncronex.

Communicate with alternate product partners regarding customer service issues, data issues, file transmission issues and subscriber data.

Reconcile TWP databases with alternate product partner databases using Excel.

Generate alternate product partner invoices for delivery and transportation in Excel.

Determine routing for alternate product and TWP subscribers.

Process alternate product returns using TWP systems, pub partner system and Access.

Work with delivery partners to resolve Special Action Requests on Washington Post accounts.

Handle subscriber complaints and help resolve them with delivery partners.

Respond to subscriber calls and issues.

Work with Washington Post agents, managers and delivery partners to resolve escalated account issues.

Process alternate product invoices using Invoice Manager.

Assist with accounting period closing, accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Provide weekend and holiday operations coverage (8-10 hours per weekend, Saturday, Sunday and holidays - normally one weekend per month)

Skills

High proficiency with Excel and Word

Extensive knowledge of DSI and Syncronex

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Independent thinking

Must be able to multi-task and prioritize in a fast paced work environment

Good customer service skills

Highly motivated with initiative