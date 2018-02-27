Manager, Client Services

We're looking for a dynamic professional to join our world-class client solutions team as The Washington Post's Manager of Client Services. It's an exciting chance to combine your analytical and creative thinking to lead a high-caliber team for one of the world's most trusted and respected news sources. With a focus on exceeding client expectations you will manage the execution of our pre-sale and post-sale strategy for our digital advertising, by effectively leading a team of client services managers.  Your coaching, management, and leadership will directly impact our digital advertising sales revenue.

 Responsibilities include:

  • Develop a strong and growing understanding The Washington Post's digital value proposition and become an expert in the digital products offered
  • Build and develop a top-caliber pre and post-sale team
  • Build, shape and improve our operating processes
  • Ensure all contractual requirements for advertising clients are always met
  • Aid in campaign optimizations and understand online inventory
  • Engage customers in written form and over the phone
  • Facilitate cross-company communications among various offices
  • Coach team members as they prepare for sales calls, building client relations, staying abreast of agency/client accounts, notifying team of product changes and implementing sales strategies
  • Manage individual performance of team members
  • Interview and hire new team members

Requirements include:

  • Bachelor's degree in Communication, Marketing, Advertising or Business
  • 5-7+ years of experience
  • 2-3 years of experience working in a digital environment (desired)
  • 2+ years managing a team
  • Strong verbal, written, and presentation skills
  • Strong history of taking ownership for team and project results
  • Great experience improving business processes
  • Knowledge of digital advertising soft wares
  • Ability to prioritize, multi-task and meet deadlines
  • A proactive, customer service, solution-oriented attitude

