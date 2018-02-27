Manager, Client Services
- Employer
- The Washington Post
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 27, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- JR-90269678
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We're looking for a dynamic professional to join our world-class client solutions team as The Washington Post's Manager of Client Services. It's an exciting chance to combine your analytical and creative thinking to lead a high-caliber team for one of the world's most trusted and respected news sources. With a focus on exceeding client expectations you will manage the execution of our pre-sale and post-sale strategy for our digital advertising, by effectively leading a team of client services managers. Your coaching, management, and leadership will directly impact our digital advertising sales revenue.
Responsibilities include:
- Develop a strong and growing understanding The Washington Post's digital value proposition and become an expert in the digital products offered
- Build and develop a top-caliber pre and post-sale team
- Build, shape and improve our operating processes
- Ensure all contractual requirements for advertising clients are always met
- Aid in campaign optimizations and understand online inventory
- Engage customers in written form and over the phone
- Facilitate cross-company communications among various offices
- Coach team members as they prepare for sales calls, building client relations, staying abreast of agency/client accounts, notifying team of product changes and implementing sales strategies
- Manage individual performance of team members
- Interview and hire new team members
Requirements include:
- Bachelor's degree in Communication, Marketing, Advertising or Business
- 5-7+ years of experience
- 2-3 years of experience working in a digital environment (desired)
- 2+ years managing a team
- Strong verbal, written, and presentation skills
- Strong history of taking ownership for team and project results
- Great experience improving business processes
- Knowledge of digital advertising soft wares
- Ability to prioritize, multi-task and meet deadlines
- A proactive, customer service, solution-oriented attitude