We're looking for a dynamic professional to join our world-class client solutions team as The Washington Post's Manager of Client Services. It's an exciting chance to combine your analytical and creative thinking to lead a high-caliber team for one of the world's most trusted and respected news sources. With a focus on exceeding client expectations you will manage the execution of our pre-sale and post-sale strategy for our digital advertising, by effectively leading a team of client services managers. Your coaching, management, and leadership will directly impact our digital advertising sales revenue.

Responsibilities include:

Develop a strong and growing understanding The Washington Post's digital value proposition and become an expert in the digital products offered

Build and develop a top-caliber pre and post-sale team

Build, shape and improve our operating processes

Ensure all contractual requirements for advertising clients are always met

Aid in campaign optimizations and understand online inventory

Engage customers in written form and over the phone

Facilitate cross-company communications among various offices

Coach team members as they prepare for sales calls, building client relations, staying abreast of agency/client accounts, notifying team of product changes and implementing sales strategies

Manage individual performance of team members

Interview and hire new team members

Requirements include: