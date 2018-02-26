Entry Level Accountant

Employer
Han Group LLC
Location
1020 19th Stree, NW, Washington, DC 20036
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Apr 27, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

We are looking for entry level staff accountant to join our team! Full-time employment opportunity available for candidates with 0-1 year of public accounting experience. Receive on the job training while working alongside partners, managers, and other experienced staff.

Qualifications:

• Undergraduate degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

• CPA or CPA candidate

• Strong work ethic

• Proficient in Word and Excel

• Excellent communication and organizational skills

• Ability to work both independently and as an effective team member

 

 

