Entry Level Accountant
- Employer
- Han Group LLC
- Location
- 1020 19th Stree, NW, Washington, DC 20036
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 27, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
We are looking for entry level staff accountant to join our team! Full-time employment opportunity available for candidates with 0-1 year of public accounting experience. Receive on the job training while working alongside partners, managers, and other experienced staff.
Qualifications:
• Undergraduate degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields
• CPA or CPA candidate
• Strong work ethic
• Proficient in Word and Excel
• Excellent communication and organizational skills
• Ability to work both independently and as an effective team member
