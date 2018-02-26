Director of Congressional Advocacy

About AFSA

The American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), established in 1924, is both professional association and exclusive representative for the U.S. Foreign Service. AFSA’s more than 16,500 members include active-duty and retired Foreign Service officers and specialists at the Department of State, as well as members of the Foreign Service from the U.S. Agency for International Development, Foreign Agricultural Service, Foreign Commercial Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Broadcasting Board of Governors.

Mission

AFSA is both the principal advocate for the long-term institutional wellbeing of the professional career Foreign Service and responsible for safeguarding the interests of AFSA members. AFSA also seeks to increase understanding among the American people about the vital role of the U.S. Foreign Service in sustaining American global leadership.

Who We Serve

AFSA exists to support the United States Foreign Service, which deploys worldwide to protect and serve America’s people, interests and values. The Foreign Service is the only U.S. government entity that is globally deployed with an enduring physical presence in almost every country in the world, creating an enormous competitive advantage for America and for Americans from all walks of life.

Required Qualifications:

Deep congressional experience

Solid bipartisan congressional network

Experience with USG budget process

Demonstrable experience facilitating meetings (large group and small) to outcomes/next steps

Excellent communications skills

Duties:

Recognize and take advantage of strategic opportunities to have AFSA’s mission and message supported by congressional decision-makers.

Design and implement an AFSA congressional advocacy strategy (w/guidance from the AFSA president and other senior leaders) .

Monitor legislation that could have a direct impact on the Foreign Service.

Review and analyze policy proposals, AFSA member priorities, reports, data sets and other relevant materials in order to formulate policy recommendations.

Support AFSA’s advocacy efforts through logistical planning and preparing substantive briefing materials for meetings with Pearson Fellows, policymakers and other stakeholders.

Recruit members to participate in the Foreign Service Champions speaker series.

Recruit members to write for The Foreign Service Journal.

Develop written materials on legislative issues, such as testimony, issue briefs, policy memos, etc.

Respond to relevant policy inquiries from policymakers, legislative staff, AFSA members and others.

Confer with other AFSA departments on various policy positions as needed.

Present findings and recommendations through written and oral communications to high level audiences including but not limited to the AFSA Governing Board, senior leadership and other stakeholders, such as the Ambassadorial Advisory Council.

Minimum Requirements:

4-year bachelor’s degree required.

Master’s degree preferred

Minimum of 5 years work experience preferred

Willingness to register as a lobbyist

Desired Characteristics:

Strategic thinker with demonstrated ability to implement pragmatic and effective solutions

Excellent oral and written communication skills with all levels of the organization. Effective listener.

Clear, concise, candid speaker who inspires others.

Fosters a culture of transparency and integrity.

Leads by example and fosters ethical behavior within the team.

Takes coaching well.

Team builder who fosters collaborative relationships and innovation.

Encourages diversity of thought and perspective.

Demonstrated leadership experience in a matrixed environment.

Strong business acumen, ability to budget and focus on results.

Credible and commanding presence.

Excellent planning and execution skills.

This position reports directly to the president of AFSA. AFSA offers a collegial working environment and excellent benefits, including 401K and dental. Competitive salary. Please send applications (resume and cover letter) to jobs@afsa.org with the subject “Director of Advocacy” by close of business on Thursday, March 15, 201