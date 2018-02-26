At Harrity we look for the best of the best for every position. If you love making clients happy, are a great teammate, have a positive attitude, have an eye for detail, and love learning and winning, we’re the team for you.

We are seeking an IP Docket Clerk/Specialist or IP Secretary with at least 1 year experience in computerized docket databases for our Fairfax, VA office. You should also have knowledge of procedures and practice before the USPTO, a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team. Strong written and verbal communication skills, organizational skills and the ability to handle and maintain confidential information are a must for this position. You will be expected to review incoming mail, determine and enter all due dates and reminder dates into the firm's docketing database, process daily dockets, review filing receipts, and assist with other docketing functions.

Benefits Package :

We also currently provide the following benefits:

Health insurance for you during the term of your employment with the firm. The firm also currently pays 25% towards the cost of any dependent you add to our health plan. You will, however, be responsible for the remainder of the cost of the health insurance for any dependents, should you elect to cover them on the plan;

Dental insurance for you will be paid by the firm, should you elect to cover any dependents, you would need to pay the premium for the dependents;

Short-term disability that would cover an illness of yours for up to 12 weeks;

Long-term disability that would cover an illness of yours up to a year;

Life insurance that would pay your beneficiary 3x your annual salary, with a maximum payout of $350,000;

Retirement plan in which we match the first 3% that you contribute to the plan, half of the next 1%, and half of the following 1%. Therefore, if you contribute 5% of your salary to the retirement plan, we match 4% of your contribution. The matching contribution provided by the firm vests immediately; and

Free XSport gym membership.

We are committed to equal opportunity hiring practices. You will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.