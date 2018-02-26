Position Description

The Software Engineer maintains, implements, and integrates both on premise and hosted systems using primarily Java and web-based technologies. The position is hands-on, agile, team-based development.

The Software Engineer is responsible for: implementing software application within a development team; following a formal development methodology and working within scheduled timelines; participating in peer code reviews, documentation, and formal testing. Position may require some travel.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in computer science or related field.

Experience with Java as a language and platform.

Knowledge of object oriented principles; software design; use of design patterns.

Understanding of established software engineering standards and methodologies including some or all of the following: creation and use of Use Cases, UML modeling, naming conventions, source control facilities, documentation, and unit testing.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, paired with ability to express complex technical concepts effectively.

Preferences

Experience working productively in a software engineering team in the design, development, and implementation of a software module/component.

Familiarity with java web application environments (Servlets, JSP, HTML, CSS).

Familiarity with Spring frameworks, databases (preferably Oracle), and data binding tools (ORM, XML).

Best Consideration Date:03/09/2018

Please apply at: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58094

