Ardmore, a leader in the Prince George’s community for 50 years, is an award-winning provider of services and supports for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

We are committed to providing our staff with meaningful training, support and supervision in a productive and respectful atmosphere. At Ardmore, we believe that every staff person has a vital role in achieving our mission and that our staff’s successes translate to achieved empowerment for those men and women who choose Ardmore to support their life journeys.

Overview of Position: The Person Centered Planning Specialist (PCS) is responsible for ensuring that all the support needs of a person receiving services are met by developing the agency’s plan to meet the person’s choices as articulated in their Person Centered Plan. The PCS is accountable for Ardmore’s responsibilities concerning the creation of the Person Centered Plan. The PCS functions as an expert in person centered thinking philosophy and its tools. They are responsible for all reporting, goal submission, monitoring documentation including on-going program data, as well as the monitoring of the established goals and the implementation of various plans. They serve as clinical facilitators by providing, coordinating, monitoring, advocating, negotiating, and referring for support services.

Duties and Responsibilities:

On behalf of the team, and working very closely with the persons we support, direct support professionals, and others, develop Ardmore’s plan and goals to achieve the Person Centered Plans for the individuals we support.

Function as an expert in the philosophy of person centered thinking and use of PCT tools. Consult with staff during all phases of the person centered planning process particularly during the assessment and goal planning phase.

Maintain strong and effective working relationships with families, guardians, friends, community coordination staff and other program staff for the individuals we support.

Provide staff and home providers with information about community resources for the people served.

Consult with managers and supervisors who train staff how to implement Person-centered plans and goals, and maintain data and documentation.

Ensure that the supports needed for each person is consistent with the resources provided and funding during the Person Centered Planning with the CCS agency.

Participates in all internal assessments for people as well as taking a lead role with external assessments, such as the Supports Intensity Scale.

Monitor program implementation by checking records, reviewing data regularly, observing staff and interviewing people supported, staff and relevant others.

Train staff as to Ardmore expectations regarding people served and the philosophy and practices of person centered thinking.

Establish and maintain and keep current the records of all individuals who receive support emphasizing digital databases but including paper records as well as.

Consults with managers and supervisors who train direct care professionals and others, how to document and keep data, and access and utilize database records.

Participates in Incident Reporting and investigations. May occasionally assume total responsibility in the area.

Particularly with the above listed duties, and in regard to all aspects of the Person Centered Plan and its processes, satisfies all regulatory requirements, such as COMAR and CMS HCBW regulations, agency policies and grant directed obligations.

Professionally represent Ardmore at meetings and functions of contractor agencies and industry events.

Maintain ongoing positive communication with DDA, community coordination agencies, and other service providers on behalf of people being served.

Coordinate and support with benefits and financial matters, acting as a benefit advisor to the person.

Increase community awareness of Ardmore and the services we provide.

Promptly and actively participate in required training and professional development opportunities.

Advocate for the people we support as well as promote self-advocacy on all levels.

Demonstrate a strong understanding and dedication to Ardmore’s mission. Actively promote and represent organization’s philosophy through all interactions with both internal and external customers.

Model current and appropriate language when referring to Ardmore services and those who are utilizing its services.

Works closely with Quality Enhancement in evaluating programs and establish new systems.

Performs all other duties as assigned necessary to fulfill the mission of Ardmore.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

Become thoroughly trained in person centered thinking.

Bachelor’s degree or experience in the field.

Interest in or passion of supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in achieving their dreams/goals required.

Must have a valid driver’s license and daily access to reliable personal transportation, and drive the people we support as necessary, to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the position. Requires regular travel throughout assigned region.

Must have excellent time management and customer service skills. Strong ability to think creatively and develop strong internal and external relationships and resources is required. Must be confident and comfortable working in the field independently.

Must have strong computer skills to operate internal as well as external databases in a superlative manner,

Knowledge of ASL a plus.

Coordinate community-based social, recreational and programmatic activities of individuals served, consistent with support plans.

Cultivate and maintain a strong and positive team culture.

Develop knowledge of Social Security, SSI and other benefits and regulations germane to the field.

Required Conditions of Employment

Must possess a good driving record and use.