Scientific Sales Consultant
- Employer
- Noldus Information Technology Inc.
- Location
- Leesburg, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Ref
- 2018-01/L
- Function
- Sales
- Industry
- Research
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Position
The Scientific Sales Consultant is primarily responsible for developing and selling systems and solutions for use in observational and behavioral research. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to: acquiring technical knowledge of our research solutions, conducting product demonstrations and training sessions for new and current users, configuring solutions for sale to customers, negotiating and closing sales, and attending conferences and customer meetings (frequent travel is required).
Qualifications
- 4-year college degree in the fields of psychology, neuroscience, biology, human factors or equivalent is required; Master’s Degree or PhD, preferred
- Experience in scientific research, particularly in the field of behavioral sciences
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to understand and synthesize customer research needs
- Dynamic presentation capabilities and ability to clearly present technical information
- Strong time management and organizational skills
- Proficient computer skills
- Ability to form positive intra and interdepartmental relationships
- Past sales experience and previous experience with our products is a plus
