Scientific Sales Consultant

Employer
Noldus Information Technology Inc.
Location
Leesburg, Virginia
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Apr 02, 2018
Ref
2018-01/L
Function
Sales
Industry
Research
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Position

The Scientific Sales Consultant is primarily responsible for developing and selling systems and solutions for use in observational and behavioral research. Additional responsibilities include, but are not limited to: acquiring technical knowledge of our research solutions, conducting product demonstrations and training sessions for new and current users, configuring solutions for sale to customers, negotiating and closing sales, and attending conferences and customer meetings (frequent travel is required).

Qualifications

  • 4-year college degree in the fields of psychology, neuroscience, biology, human factors or equivalent is required; Master’s Degree or PhD, preferred
  • Experience in scientific research, particularly in the field of behavioral sciences
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills 
  • Strong analytical skills and the ability to understand and synthesize customer research needs
  • Dynamic presentation capabilities and ability to clearly present technical information
  • Strong time management and organizational skills
  • Proficient computer skills
  • Ability to form positive intra and interdepartmental relationships
  • Past sales experience and previous experience with our products is a plus

 

 

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Scientific Sales Consultant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

All questions are required

Do you have a 4 year college degree

Do you have previous sales experience

Do you have technical experience

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this