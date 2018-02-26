Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Technologist - PRN SAT - (Ffx - Prosp)



Fairfax Radiological Consultants, PC (FRC) is seeking a PRN PET CT Technologist. Work every Saturday, 7:00 am 1:00 pm in Fairfax.

S/he will perform activities of technical quality under FRC and regulatory agency guidelines and standards and provide care to patients. This will include, but not be limited to, performing patient imaging; practicing a high level of radiation safety; scanning appropriate documents into PACS system and creating CD's utilizing PACS; starting and ending exams in RIS; selecting ICD-10 codes and modifying CPT codes as necessary; obtaining medical history and maintaining good relations with patients; perform clinical duties such as starting IV's, administering isotope dosage and contrast media within guidelines; record dosage/volume administered; maintain accurate records associated with QA procedures and maintaining equipment and keeping Radiology Center Manager aware of any problems. Responsibilities include outpatient care.

Requires current registration as Nuclear Medicine Technologist by NMTCB or ARRT (N). A current VA license is also required. Must hold current certification in Basic Life Support. Must have 2 yrs prior experience working as a PET CT Tech. Must have excellent clinical and interpersonal skills.

FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. Additionally, this position offers Weekend DIfferential Pay, Free parking and Uniforms.

To submit your resume and desired salary, please:

1) press APPLY button OR

2) submit to: https://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com/jobs/

EOE.





For more information, or to apply now, you must go to the website below.



https://fairfaxradiology.applicantpool.com/jobs/213433-14937.html