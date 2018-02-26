The Specialist, Medical Grants and Sponsorships Lead serves as the primary liaison between Endocrine Society and continuing medical education (CME) providers including industry/pharmaceutical companies, medical education organizations, among others. The incumbent is responsible for the execution of grant submissions and reconciliations for CME & Non-CME, and sponsorship opportunities that supports the organizations education.

What you’ll bring to the job:

Bachelor’s Degree and at least 3 years in medical grant management or related position

Demonstrated track record of CME requirements and related grant submission process

Knowledge of the association environment, preferably in science and health areas

Excellent organizational skills and ability to work independently/follow-up on assignments as necessary

Superior oral and written communication; proficiency in Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint

Excellent interpersonal skills

Knowledge of development/fundraising

Our Values:

We believe in and empower our staff. We know that with our investment in their growth, they have an even greater potential to contribute to our organization. Our core values embody the character and culture of our staff – they guide our decision making, interactions and how we serve our members. As an organization, we are committed to: demonstrating responsible stewardship, treating one another with trust and mutual respect, supporting work life balance, sustaining an inclusive environment, and fostering an environment that encompasses communication, service, collaboration, results & innovation.

What you’ll own:

Spearheading grant submissions support of CME, non-CME, Sponsorships, etc. Responsibilities include: Building relationships with key contacts at pharmaceutical companies (approximately 50 distinct companies, covering approximately 45 disease state/therapeutic areas) in grant offices, medical affairs, etc. and in the foundation community Executing the educational grants submission process, including reviewing and preparing materials, setting request amounts, overseeing calendar and tracking processes In collaboration with Finance (budget) and Education team (outcomes reporting) executes reconciliation of grants In collaboration with the Education team, assist in the identification of grant and sponsorship opportunities Assisting with the development of grant and sponsorship reports for tracking of fundraising efforts

Participating in all Development and Corporate Liaison Board meetings and subcommittee meetings and conference calls. Responsibilities include: Attending other appropriate committee meetings to gather intelligence from other committees and/or make presentations as necessary Analyzing grant submission trends and communicating such trends internally across departments Suggesting changes in grant process, assisting with implementation of changes



What you’ll do well:

Work collaboratively with stakeholders to achieve goals. Value and seek diverse perspectives. Solicit input from team members and be willing to learn from the expertise of others. Support group efforts, including accepting responsibility for shortcomings and sharing credit for accomplishments. Demonstrate leadership, or respect for leadership in others, in pursuit of the goals of the group.

Approach tasks in a timely manner and with keen attention to detail, asking for assistance when necessary. Identify and leverage resources strategically to ensure goals are met and projects are completed with excellence. Achieve measurable, high-quality outcomes in accordance with agreed upon goals and the Endocrine Society mission.

Consider the ability to plan and organize the work of a group, department or project and to establish effective priorities. Consider effective use of time. Demonstrate the ability to “think outside the box” for solutions or ways to accomplish the job in a more effective way. Handle projects responsibly (including expense management). Prioritize as needed and meet deadlines. Communicate challenges/barriers to supervisor. Collaborate and share progress with others to get the project completed. Demonstrate effective delivery of completed project.

Develop and maintain effective relationships with others to encourage and support communication and teamwork. Demonstrate the ability to build and maintain ongoing, collaborative, working relationships with coworkers and members to achieve the goals of the organization.

What you’ll get out of it:

Working with a staff that has passion for our mission, believes in one another and has fun.

The chance to work in an environment that empowers staff to take informed risks and create new programs and services.

A chance to make a contribution in a fun job with room to make it your own.

A strong and competitive salary and benefits package that focuses on your well-being and financial health.

Endocrine Society offers a convenient downtown DC location within walking distance of Farragut North/Farragut West and Foggy Bottom Metro stations. Qualified candidates interested in a purposeful work environment, competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including a generous TIAA- CREF retirement plan with 10% employer contribution. Qualified candidates should submit resume and cover letter with salary requirements.

