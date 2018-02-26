The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, known as Metro, provides rail, bus, and paratransit service to a 1,500-square mile area that includes Washington, DC, and surrounding jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia. The 106-mile Metrorail system is the second busiest in the United States, with 218 million annual trips, including more than 700,000 trips on a typical weekday. Metrobus is the sixth largest bus system in the nation, providing 132 million annual trips on 318 routes. Metro Access provides paratransit service for more than 7,000 riders on a typical weekday.

My name is Bunmi Ogundiran, and I represent the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. I’m on a quest for the most driven, ambitious professionals who want job satisfaction and opportunities to grow.

This is a paid training opportunity that will result in the hiring up to 16 Elevator/Escalator Apprentices by the end of March! No Elevator/Escalator experience is required!

To qualify, you must

Be authorized to work in the United States.

Have a high school diploma or GED.

Have a valid driver’s license from jurisdiction in which you reside.

Have a satisfactory driving record with no more than four negative points within the last three years.

Completion of a technical training program and/or two years of high school vocational training .

Be able to pass a background check, drug/ alcohol or other screenings as required by federal guidelines and a physical exam.

Military candidates that have formal training and experience performing mechanical maintenance on electrical systems are highly desirable. See chart below for applicable military occupational skills (MOS)/ Career Fields.

US Army

14-Air Defense, 15-Aviation, 25- Communication, 91-Mechanical,

94- Electronic

US Air Force

3D- Cyberspace Support 2A- Aerospace Maintenance

2W- Munitions and Weapons

US Marines

06- Communication, 21- Ground Ordnance, 28- Ground Electronic,

59- Aviation, 60- Aircraft Maintenance , 63- Avionics

US Navy

AT- Aviation Electronic Tech, CTM- Cryptologic Tech, ET- Electronics

Tech, FC- Fire Controlman, FT- Fire Control Tech, GSE- Gas Turbine

Electrical, IC- Interior Communication, STS- Sonar Tech Submarine

If interested in this employment opportunity with WMATA, please click apply

Bunmi Ogundiran

Assistant Manager Recruitment Operations

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

wmata.com/careers

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.