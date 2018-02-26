Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation
- Hours
- Full Time
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, known as Metro, provides rail, bus, and paratransit service to a 1,500-square mile area that includes Washington, DC, and surrounding jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia. The 106-mile Metrorail system is the second busiest in the United States, with 218 million annual trips, including more than 700,000 trips on a typical weekday. Metrobus is the sixth largest bus system in the nation, providing 132 million annual trips on 318 routes. Metro Access provides paratransit service for more than 7,000 riders on a typical weekday.
My name is Bunmi Ogundiran, and I represent the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. I’m on a quest for the most driven, ambitious professionals who want job satisfaction and opportunities to grow.
This is a paid training opportunity that will result in the hiring up to 16 Elevator/Escalator Apprentices by the end of March! No Elevator/Escalator experience is required!
To qualify, you must
- Be authorized to work in the United States.
- Have a high school diploma or GED.
- Have a valid driver’s license from jurisdiction in which you reside.
- Have a satisfactory driving record with no more than four negative points within the last three years.
- Completion of a technical training program and/or two years of high school vocational training .
- Be able to pass a background check, drug/ alcohol or other screenings as required by federal guidelines and a physical exam.
Military candidates that have formal training and experience performing mechanical maintenance on electrical systems are highly desirable. See chart below for applicable military occupational skills (MOS)/ Career Fields.
US Army
14-Air Defense, 15-Aviation, 25- Communication, 91-Mechanical,
94- Electronic
US Air Force
3D- Cyberspace Support 2A- Aerospace Maintenance
2W- Munitions and Weapons
US Marines
06- Communication, 21- Ground Ordnance, 28- Ground Electronic,
59- Aviation, 60- Aircraft Maintenance , 63- Avionics
US Navy
AT- Aviation Electronic Tech, CTM- Cryptologic Tech, ET- Electronics
Tech, FC- Fire Controlman, FT- Fire Control Tech, GSE- Gas Turbine
Electrical, IC- Interior Communication, STS- Sonar Tech Submarine
If interested in this employment opportunity with WMATA, please click apply
Bunmi Ogundiran
Assistant Manager Recruitment Operations
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
wmata.com/careers
