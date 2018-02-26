MD state Auto inspector

Employer
Georgia Exxon
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland
Salary
Commission based with minimum pay option
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Apr 02, 2018
Function
Automotive Repair and Mechanic
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Established automotive repair shop has position available for experienced, skilled and motivated technician. We are looking for team player with a focused commitment to customer service. Must have a valid current Maryland State Inspector License. ASE certification or desire to be, are a plus but not required. Attractive Pay. Hold a valid driver's license.
No nights We are closed on Sundays. Please send an e-mail with your resume.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for MD state Auto inspector

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this