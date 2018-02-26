MD state Auto inspector
- Employer
- Georgia Exxon
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Salary
- Commission based with minimum pay option
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Function
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic
- Industry
- Automotive
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Established automotive repair shop has position available for experienced, skilled and motivated technician. We are looking for team player with a focused commitment to customer service. Must have a valid current Maryland State Inspector License. ASE certification or desire to be, are a plus but not required. Attractive Pay. Hold a valid driver's license.
No nights We are closed on Sundays. Please send an e-mail with your resume.
