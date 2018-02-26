Financial Para-planner

Washington Retirement Planning Specialist
Bethesda, Maryland
Feb 26, 2018
Apr 02, 2018
Finance
Financial Services and Banking
Full Time

Washington Retirement Planning Specialists, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in need of a Financial Para-planner with the following qualifications:

  • 3-5 years minimum experience servicing clients;
  • Securities registration Series 7;
  • Clean Compliance Record; 
  • Proactive team player able to work in a fast-paced environment;
  • Exceptional interpersonal and communicative skills with both individuals and groups;
  • Strong computer skills, with proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

We offer Competitive Compensation package based on productivity.  If interested please send resume to support@ifind.education

