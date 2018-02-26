Financial Para-planner
- Employer
- Washington Retirement Planning Specialist
- Location
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Function
- Finance
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Hours
- Full Time
Washington Retirement Planning Specialists, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in need of a Financial Para-planner with the following qualifications:
- 3-5 years minimum experience servicing clients;
- Securities registration Series 7;
- Clean Compliance Record;
- Proactive team player able to work in a fast-paced environment;
- Exceptional interpersonal and communicative skills with both individuals and groups;
- Strong computer skills, with proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.
We offer Competitive Compensation package based on productivity. If interested please send resume to support@ifind.education
Apply for Financial Para-planner
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly