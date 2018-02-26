Washington Retirement Planning Specialists, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in need of a Financial Para-planner with the following qualifications:

3-5 years minimum experience servicing clients;

Securities registration Series 7;

Clean Compliance Record;

Proactive team player able to work in a fast-paced environment;

Exceptional interpersonal and communicative skills with both individuals and groups;

Strong computer skills, with proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook, etc.

We offer Competitive Compensation package based on productivity. If interested please send resume to support@ifind.education