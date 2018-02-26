Hotel Accounting Experience

Employer
4Staff
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$20.00 per hour
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Apr 02, 2018
Ref
10385
Function
Accountant
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Hotel Accounting Experience

Our client located in downtown Washington, DC is looking for a Temporary employee to handle Income Audits and other hotel accounting activities in their business office.  Must have hotel accounting experience, preferably with a Hilton hotel.

If you have this experience and are available to work right away, please forward your resume to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 202-347-1044.  Ask for Candace Bernard, Mark Roush or Cal Barnes and refer to job #10385. 

