Hotel Accounting Experience
- Employer
- 4Staff
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $20.00 per hour
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Ref
- 10385
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Our client located in downtown Washington, DC is looking for a Temporary employee to handle Income Audits and other hotel accounting activities in their business office. Must have hotel accounting experience, preferably with a Hilton hotel.
If you have this experience and are available to work right away, please forward your resume to jobs@4Staffllc.com and then call 202-347-1044. Ask for Candace Bernard, Mark Roush or Cal Barnes and refer to job #10385.
