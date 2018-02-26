Apartment Maintenance Tech

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Hyattsville, MD
Salary
Excellent benefits package
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Apr 02, 2018
Ref
ALT
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Maintenance and Repair, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Maintenance Tech

Hyattsville, MD

We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD. Previous experience needed in appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out.  18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.

This position is live-on required and will require weekend and on-call work.

Position Responsibilities:

·        Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.

·        Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

·        Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

·        Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

·        Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

·        A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.

·        18 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

·        HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred.

·        Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.

·        Ability to use a computer

3350 @ Alterra

3350 Toledo Terrace

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Email: Alterra@Gradymgt.com

Fax: 301-559-2493

EEO M/F/D                                                                                                                 www.gradymgt.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Apartment Maintenance Tech

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this