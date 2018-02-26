Maintenance Tech

Hyattsville, MD

We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD. Previous experience needed in appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out. 18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.

This position is live-on required and will require weekend and on-call work.

Position Responsibilities:

· Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.

· Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

· Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

· Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

· Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

· A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.

· 18 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

· HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred.

· Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.

· Ability to use a computer

3350 @ Alterra

3350 Toledo Terrace

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Email: Alterra@Gradymgt.com

Fax: 301-559-2493

EEO M/F/D www.gradymgt.com