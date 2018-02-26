Apartment Maintenance Tech
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Hyattsville, MD
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 02, 2018
- Ref
- ALT
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Maintenance Tech
Hyattsville, MD
We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville, MD. Previous experience needed in appliance repair, plumbing, and apartment punch-out. 18 months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired. The ability to multitask and maintain a professional appearance are a must.
This position is live-on required and will require weekend and on-call work.
Position Responsibilities:
· Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related matters.
· Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
· Participating in all maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
· Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
· Other duties as assigned or requested.
Job Requirements:
· A Valid Driver’s License with reliable transportation to be used onsite on a daily manner.
· 18 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
· HVAC Certification and Certified Pool Operator (or their equivalent) preferred.
· Must be responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, including nights and weekends.
· Ability to use a computer
3350 @ Alterra
3350 Toledo Terrace
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Email: Alterra@Gradymgt.com
Fax: 301-559-2493
EEO M/F/D www.gradymgt.com
Similar jobs
Apply for Apartment Maintenance Tech
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly