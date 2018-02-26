SCIENCE DATA SPECIALIST

Employer
PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS COUNCIL
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Other
Industry
Other, Science
Hours
Full Time

Science Data Specialist, Washington, DC: Mng. database syst. Test & verfy content & functnlty of Sci DB & web. Eval. info. & data for electronic implmntin. Review, respond, & route sci. info. reqst. To On-Line InfoBase & other Sci. DB & elctrnic serv. Dev. & maintn doc. for projs. w/ Sci. DB & webs. Dev. tech. req. for Sci DB & mngt. Anlyz data sys. hardware & software for pot'l fail. Conduct stats analysis of an annual sci-based metrics survey. Must have BS Deg. in Statistics. 6 mo exp. analyz complex data analy. on data discrpncis & data aggregt avg. utiliz SAS, Excel, Macro & VBA. 40hrs/wk., M-F, 9a-5p. Send res: Personal Care Products Council, 1620 L St, NW, #1200, Washington, DC 20036. # 20160996.

