Science Data Specialist, Washington, DC: Mng. database syst. Test & verfy content & functnlty of Sci DB & web. Eval. info. & data for electronic implmntin. Review, respond, & route sci. info. reqst. To On-Line InfoBase & other Sci. DB & elctrnic serv. Dev. & maintn doc. for projs. w/ Sci. DB & webs. Dev. tech. req. for Sci DB & mngt. Anlyz data sys. hardware & software for pot'l fail. Conduct stats analysis of an annual sci-based metrics survey. Must have BS Deg. in Statistics. 6 mo exp. analyz complex data analy. on data discrpncis & data aggregt avg. utiliz SAS, Excel, Macro & VBA. 40hrs/wk., M-F, 9a-5p. Send res: Personal Care Products Council, 1620 L St, NW, #1200, Washington, DC 20036. # 20160996.