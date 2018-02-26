Responsible for patient meal service food on assigned units. Communicates patient food issues/concerns and needs to Food & Nutrition Services, and interacts with Nursing in regards to patient nutrition needs or requirements. Assist dietitian with monitoring of patients on NPO, clear liquid and full liquid diets and records food intake for patients on intake analysis. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services and accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets. Familiar with dietary restrictions on special, modified diets to ensure optimal patient care and satisfaction. Responsible for patient satisfaction on assigned units.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Customer Service - Previous experience

License

Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).