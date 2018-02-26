Clinical Pharmacist - INPATIENT
- Sentara Healthcare
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Feb 26, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Pharmacist
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experience Pharmacist to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift in support of Pharmacy Operations at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA.
Manages patient drug therapy in accordance with the medical staff approved clinical practice standards. Maintains current knowledge of drug use through continuing education. Serves as the primary resource for drug information within the hospital. Assures the appropriateness of all physician medication orders. Precepts pharmacy students as assigned.
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHARMACY
Required: Basic Life Support, Pharmacist
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
BLS required within six months of hire. Please note: Clinical Pharmacists working in Sentara Rx (0014891) are excluded from the BLS requirement. Will consider new graduated pharmacists and pharmacists not licensed in Virginia/NC due to relocation. Must have Virginia or North Carolina (applicable to location) license within 90 days of Sentara start date.
Sentara recognizes our employees by offering competitive pay plans, comprehensive health care plans, generous paid annual leave, a fully funded retirement plan, 403b plan, long and short term disability, tuition reimbursement, flex spending, life insurance, and wellness programs. You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance. Many of our benefits are fully funded or shared, therefore enhancing your total compensation. While you are not working for Sentara you can enjoy the many offerings of your area. The Hampton Roads, Virginia area surpasses most. Whatever you are looking for in a lifestyle we have. You will find beautiful beaches in our coastal area, endless recreational, cultural and historical activities. You will have the luxury of excellent public and private education systems and the peace of mind of living in safe cities with an affordable cost of living.