MEDICATION HISTORY TECHNICIAN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician at our Sentara Halifax Hospital in South Boston, VA. This is a Full-time (40hrs/wk) Day shift position.

Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

