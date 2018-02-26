MEDICATION HISTORY TECHNICIAN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician at our Sentara Halifax Hospital in South Boston, VA. This is a Full-time (40hrs/wk) Day shift position.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
