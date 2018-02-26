CLINICAL SYSTEM ANALYST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, IT, Systems Analyst
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: The Clinical System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Responsibilities include the following: Project Management, Product Support, Customer Support, and Communication.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Clinical - 2 years, Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Minimum of 2 years experience in a relevant clinical department being supported OR 2 years IT experience supporting a relevant clinical department required. Previous licensure/certification in a clinical health care field required.

