The Clinical System Analyst is responsible for supporting and implementing applications and technologies for the customer base. Responsibilities include the following: Project Management, Product Support, Customer Support, and Communication.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clinical - 2 years, Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Project Management, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum of 2 years experience in a relevant clinical department being supported OR 2 years IT experience supporting a relevant clinical department required. Previous licensure/certification in a clinical health care field required.