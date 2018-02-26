Sentara Nursing Center Windermere is recruiting for a Recreation Therapist to work full time routing shifts.

Plans and implements medically prescribed recreational therapy program for patients based on their diagnosis, acuity, level of function and cognition that supports optimum patient care. Performs in-depth evaluation of patients utilizing a variety of assessment tools that identify patient's cognitive, social, emotional and motor function for leisure/recreation participation. Implements treatment programs primarily through the use of leisure education and skills, adaptive leisure equipment, and activity analysis.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Therapeutic Recreation Sp

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Judgment and Decision Making

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI) training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of therapeutic recreation principles, techniques, modalities and their proper application to patient population, where applicable.