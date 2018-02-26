Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, or via telephone or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems. Operates all assigned equipment in the computer room in accordance with the scheduled shift and computer room workflow log.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

1 year desktop, software or related experience required. A bachelor's level degree in a related field may be acceptable in lieu of experience.