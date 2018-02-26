TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST I
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Social Services and Mental Health
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, or via telephone or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems. Operates all assigned equipment in the computer room in accordance with the scheduled shift and computer room workflow log.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
1 year desktop, software or related experience required. A bachelor's level degree in a related field may be acceptable in lieu of experience.