TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST I

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Social Services and Mental Health
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, or via telephone or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems. Operates all assigned equipment in the computer room in accordance with the scheduled shift and computer room workflow log.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
1 year desktop, software or related experience required. A bachelor's level degree in a related field may be acceptable in lieu of experience.

