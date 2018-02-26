Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Team Lead of the Cath Lab in the Heart & Vascular Dept.

Assists the Team Coordinator/Manager/Director with daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of operating center goals and objectives, customer satisfaction, and in meeting regulatory requirements. Provides technical expertise and is a resource for other team members through participation in quality control and improvement/evaluation activities, staff development activities and daily support to team members.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY

Experience

Required: Invasive Diagnostic Procedures - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

5 years experience in Cardiac/Radiology. Reg Cardiac Invasive Spec or RN required. Formal education requirements may vary based on the assigned area of responsibility. New Hire Education Requirement: In the case where the new hire is a licensed RN, and that RN does not have their BSN, they will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.