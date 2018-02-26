TEAM LEAD, CATH LAB - HEART & VASCULAR
- Sentara Healthcare
- Woodbridge, VA
- Feb 26, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a Team Lead of the Cath Lab in the Heart & Vascular Dept.
Assists the Team Coordinator/Manager/Director with daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of operating center goals and objectives, customer satisfaction, and in meeting regulatory requirements. Provides technical expertise and is a resource for other team members through participation in quality control and improvement/evaluation activities, staff development activities and daily support to team members.
Trade School Graduate - CARDIOVASCULAR TECHNOLOGY
Required: Invasive Diagnostic Procedures - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
5 years experience in Cardiac/Radiology. Reg Cardiac Invasive Spec or RN required. Formal education requirements may vary based on the assigned area of responsibility. New Hire Education Requirement: In the case where the new hire is a licensed RN, and that RN does not have their BSN, they will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.
