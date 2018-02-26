CLAIMS PROCESSOR - ALL CLAIMS
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health Community Care is seeking a Claims Processor to join our Claims Administration team in Norfolk, VA.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Optima Health Community Care is seeking a Claims Processor to join our Claims Administration team in Norfolk, VA.
Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to the acquisition and/ or retention of members for Sentara Health Plan, Inc. This includes functions associated with the administration of all group information: processing of claims, interaction with member, providers and employers.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Administrative - 1 year, Customer Service - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Technology/Computer, Typing Speed 30+ WPM
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New