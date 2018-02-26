Optima Health Community Care is seeking a Claims Processor to join our Claims Administration team in Norfolk, VA.

Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to the acquisition and/ or retention of members for Sentara Health Plan, Inc. This includes functions associated with the administration of all group information: processing of claims, interaction with member, providers and employers.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Administrative - 1 year, Customer Service - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Technology/Computer, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below