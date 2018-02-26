At Sentara, we believe that aging and good health should go hand in hand. That's why we offer the most integrative system of senior services in the region from day program to nursing homes. We view each day as another opportunity to be better. To provide patient care that is unmatched, every time. And to give you every occasion to further your career. If you are ready to raise your career to the next level, you can do it here.Come be a part of Sentara Lifecare's dynamic team!

Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. BLS required within 30 days of hire. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.