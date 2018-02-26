COTA - Flexi/Resource Pool - Life Care - ALL Locations - TIDEWATER, VA
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA:Hampton, VA:Portsmouth, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Choose Sentara!
We need you! We are hiring a flexi (PRN) COTA with the flexibility to travel to multiple locations (see below) throughout the Tidewater, VA area. This position is flexi and we need someone with the flexibility to work as needed.
Sentara Life Care
The Sentara Life Care division includes seven nursing and rehabilitation centers, one assisted living community, two PACE programs (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and two Mobile Meals programs.
- Sentara Rehabilitation and Care Residence - Chesapeake
- Sentara Nursing Center - Currituck
- Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Hampton
- Sentara Nursing Center - Norfolk
- Sentara Nursing Center - Portsmouth
- Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Virginia Beach
- Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Windermere
- Sentara PACE Norfolk
- Sentara PACE Churchland
Administer occupational therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of an Occupational therapist. May assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, and document the progress of treatment within the scope of treatment plans established by an Occupational therapist. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY ASSISTANT
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Occupational Therapy Asst
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Current licensure in the state of Virginia or licensure eligible and current National Board Certification as an Occupational Therapy Assistant (NBCOT) or certification eligible
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-