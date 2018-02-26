Choose Sentara!

We need you! We are hiring a flexi (PRN) COTA with the flexibility to travel to multiple locations (see below) throughout the Tidewater, VA area. This position is flexi and we need someone with the flexibility to work as needed .

Sentara Life Care



The Sentara Life Care division includes seven nursing and rehabilitation centers, one assisted living community, two PACE programs (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and two Mobile Meals programs.

Sentara Rehabilitation and Care Residence - Chesapeake

Sentara Nursing Center - Currituck

Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Hampton

Sentara Nursing Center - Norfolk

Sentara Nursing Center - Portsmouth

Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Virginia Beach

Sentara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center - Windermere

Sentara PACE Norfolk

Sentara PACE Churchland

Administer occupational therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of an Occupational therapist. May assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, and document the progress of treatment within the scope of treatment plans established by an Occupational therapist. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Occupational Therapy Asst

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Current licensure in the state of Virginia or licensure eligible and current National Board Certification as an Occupational Therapy Assistant (NBCOT) or certification eligible