MEDICAL OFFICE RECEPTIONIST (PCR)
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for registration process of new and current patients at the site. Completes check-in and check-out functions to include collection of co-pays, scheduling of appointments, and requests for medical records. Answers telephone calls and greets all patients and visitors with a smile.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must have ability to communicate with insurance carriers and discharge planners in a professional manner. Must be enthusiastic and energetic.