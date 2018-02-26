MEDICAL OFFICE RECEPTIONIST (PCR)

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for registration process of new and current patients at the site. Completes check-in and check-out functions to include collection of co-pays, scheduling of appointments, and requests for medical records. Answers telephone calls and greets all patients and visitors with a smile.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Must have ability to communicate with insurance carriers and discharge planners in a professional manner. Must be enthusiastic and energetic.

