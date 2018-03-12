50% or less - You may be required to travel.

Citizenship Requirement: You must be a U.S. Citizen to be considered for this advertisement.

Time-in-Grade Requirement: To quality for this position you must meet the time-in-grade requirements described in the Qualifications section, generally, 52-weeks of comparable experience at the next lowest grade.

Certification of Accuracy: All information concerning qualification for employment is subject to investigation and verification. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action.

You must meet ALL requirements by the closing date of this announcement to be considered. Only education, experience, and time-in-grade qualifications attained by this date will be considered.

May also include transcript, most recent performance appraisal or evaluation, licensure, or certification requirements or any other applicable requirements of the position.

Medical Clearance: Selectees may need to obtain medical clearance.

Probationary Period: One year probationary period may be required.

must

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS -In accordance with Office of Personnel Management policy, federal employees are assumed to have gained experience by performing duties and responsibilities appropriate for their official series and grade level as described in their position description. Experience that would not normally be part of the employee's position is creditable, however, when documented by satisfactory evidence, such as a signed memorandum from the employee's supervisor or an SF-50 or SF-52 documenting an official detail or other official assignment. The documentation must indicate whether the duties were performed full time or, if part time, the percentage of times the other duties were performed. It is expected that this documentation is included in the employee's official personnel record. In order to receive credit for experience in your resume that is not within the official series and grade level of your official position, you must provide a copy of the appropriate documentation of such experience as indicated above.FDA/ORA Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps may apply online to this announcement. Candidates will be referred to (CC) personnel and not as candidates for conversion to a permanent career or career-conditional appointment.Additionally, you must possess the basic requirements identified below to be considered eligible for the position. Transcriptsbe provided with the application to validate that coursework requirements are met. Failure to submit all transcripts will be considered an incomplete application.Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/.In addition to meeting basic requirements for the Consumer Safety Officer, GS-0696-13, you must meet the following specialized experience:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in Federal service that demonstrates your ability and is directly related to the position being filled abd has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies; in conducting and directing highly technical, complex and multifaceted inspections and in-depth investigations in the area of devices; conducting foreign inspections and investigations; and serving as technical expert in the area of devices.

There is no education substitution at the GS-13 level.





ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Drug testing required: NO

License required: , YES, Valid Driver's License

Mobility agreement required: YES

Immunization required: NO

Bargaining Unit Position: YES

Travel: Up to 50% travel may be required, and it is expected that 100% of the operational time is spent conducting inspections in the international arena.

Candidates for this position must complete a statement of regarding their physical ability and may be required to undergo a physical examination.

If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from ) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointees FAQ - OPM

You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Financial disclosure statement, OGE-450, required: Please be advised that this position will be subject to FDA's prohibited financial interest regulation and may require the incumbent of this position to divest of certain financial interests. Applicants are advised to seek additional information on this requirement from the hiring official before accepting this position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/09/2018), a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be conducted, the information will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your eligibility for Federal employment, and then whether or not you are qualified for this particular position.

If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your responses when compared to your background information, you may be deemed ineligible or your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your skills and abilities.

Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Basis of Rating: Merit Promotion Procedures for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of two categories: Best Qualified or Qualified.

Your qualification will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics). You do not have to respond to the KSA's separately, but your resume should contain sufficient information to demonstrate possession of the Competencies/KSA's.