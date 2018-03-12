Consumer Safety Officer
50% or less - You may be required to travel.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
In accordance with Office of Personnel Management policy, federal employees are assumed to have gained experience by performing duties and responsibilities appropriate for their official series and grade level as described in their position description. Experience that would not normally be part of the employee's position is creditable, however, when documented by satisfactory evidence, such as a signed memorandum from the employee's supervisor or an SF-50 or SF-52 documenting an official detail or other official assignment. The documentation must indicate whether the duties were performed full time or, if part time, the percentage of times the other duties were performed. It is expected that this documentation is included in the employee's official personnel record. In order to receive credit for experience in your resume that is not within the official series and grade level of your official position, you must provide a copy of the appropriate documentation of such experience as indicated above.
Who May Apply (in detail): This is an internal announcement open which is open to:
-FDA/ORA employees on a career/career-conditional appointments in the competitive service;
-PHS/FDA/ORA Commissioned Officers; or
-Displaced Federal employees requesting special priority selection consideration under the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)
FDA/ORA Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps may apply online to this announcement. Candidates will be referred to (CC) personnel and not as candidates for conversion to a permanent career or career-conditional appointment.
You must submit documentation to verify your eligibility to apply for this vacancy. For most applicants, an SF-50 will be required. However, if you are applying based as a Veteran, person with a disability, or a displaced former employee, you will be required to provide other supporting documents as applicable. See the Required Documents section for more details.
Additionally, you must possess the basic requirements identified below to be considered eligible for the position. Transcripts must be provided with the application to validate that coursework requirements are met. Failure to submit all transcripts will be considered an incomplete application.
BASIC REQUIREMENT:
The education must have been obtained at a college, university, or an accrediting body recognized by the Secretary, U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.
Applicants must meet one of the following requirements.
A bachelor's or graduate/higher level degree in quality assurance or a related degree that included at least 30 semester hours in one or a combination of the following: consumer laws, biological sciences, food science, chemistry, pharmacy, physical sciences, food technology, nutrition, medical science, engineering, epidemiology, veterinary medical science, legal investigations, law enforcement, or related scientific fields that provided knowledge directly related to consumer safety officer work.
The 30 semester hours may include up to 8 semester hours in statistics, or course work that included the principles, theory, or practical application of computers or computer programming.
OR
Combination of education and experience--courses consisting of at least 30 semester hours in the fields of study described in paragraph A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.
Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/.
In addition to meeting basic requirements for the Consumer Safety Officer, GS-0696-13, you must meet the following specialized experience:
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in Federal service that demonstrates your ability and is directly related to the position being filled abd has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies; in conducting and directing highly technical, complex and multifaceted inspections and in-depth investigations in the area of devices; conducting foreign inspections and investigations; and serving as technical expert in the area of devices.
There is no education substitution at the GS-13 level.
ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:
- Drug testing required: NO
- License required: , YES, Valid Driver's License
- Mobility agreement required: YES
- Immunization required: NO
- Bargaining Unit Position: YES
- Travel: Up to 50% travel may be required, and it is expected that 100% of the operational time is spent conducting inspections in the international arena.
- Candidates for this position must complete a statement of regarding their physical ability and may be required to undergo a physical examination.
- If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from ) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointees FAQ - OPM
- Financial disclosure statement, OGE-450, required: Please be advised that this position will be subject to FDA's prohibited financial interest regulation and may require the incumbent of this position to divest of certain financial interests. Applicants are advised to seek additional information on this requirement from the hiring official before accepting this position.
All qualification requirements must be met by 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on the closing date of this announcement. Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/09/2018), a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be conducted, the information will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your eligibility for Federal employment, and then whether or not you are qualified for this particular position.
If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your responses when compared to your background information, you may be deemed ineligible or your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your skills and abilities.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.
Basis of Rating: Merit Promotion Procedures for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of two categories: Best Qualified or Qualified.
Your qualification will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics). You do not have to respond to the KSA's separately, but your resume should contain sufficient information to demonstrate possession of the Competencies/KSA's.
- Knowledge Management: Knowledge of the value of collected information and the methods of sharing that information throughout an organization.
- Technical Competence: Understands and appropriately applies procedures, requirements, regulations, and policies related to specialized expertise (for example, engineering, physical science, law or accounting); maintains credibility with others on technical matters.
- Product Evaluation: Knowledge of methods for researching and analyzing external products to determine their potential for meeting organizational standards and business needs.
- Oral Communication: Expresses ideas and facts to individuals or groups effectively; makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others; facilitates an open exchange of ideas.
- Written Communication: Expresses facts and ideas in writing in a succinct and organized manner.
https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10131730 Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
