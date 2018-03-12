Occasional travel - Approximately 3 trips per yer.

At the GS-11 level Qualified candidates must possess:

1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-9 level or equivalent experience; or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree; or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree.



Specialized experience is experience working in a museum, historical society, or historic house; teaching for-credit classes in the humanities; or working as a team member in a humanities project.



At the GS-12 level Qualified candidates must possess:

1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-11 level or equivalent experience.



Specialized experience is experience in addition to the qualifications listed above, one year or more of experience which is directly related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position; for example, work in the humanities performed with wide latitude for the exercise of independent judgment, requiring professional training and experience and which had demonstrated important attainments and capacity for independent work.



Selective Placement Factor (SPF): In addition to the requirements above, all applicants must possess the following selective placement factor:

Experience in a professional position or working as a consultant for at least one year at either a museum, historical society, or historic house and knowledge of issues and trends in the museum field.



As part of the online application process, you will need to respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the following knowledge, skills, abilities, and/or competencies:

Technical Competence - Knowledge of issues and trends associated with preserving and ensuring access to humanities collections in museums, historical societies, historic houses, or other cultural heritage institutions. Knowledge of preservation or collections management focused on humanities collections in cultural heritage institutions. Knowledge of digital resources in the humanities. Project Management - Experience in project management, development, and/or capacity building in cultural heritage institutions. Written Communication Oral Communication

At least a B.A. from an accredited institution in a discipline of the humanities is required (a MA or Ph.D. is preferred).

Best Category - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy announcement and has successful experience in the same or similar job that has demonstrated outstanding proficiency in applying knowledge, skill, and ability in the critical competencies for this position.

Better Category - Meets the basic qualification requirements for the vacancy announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the critical competencies for this position.

Qualified Category - Meets the specialized experience outlined in the minimum qualifications requirements section of the vacancy announcement.