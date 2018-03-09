See requirements listed below under Qualifications Required.

The Supervisor leads his/her staff toward meeting the Library’s vision, mission, and goals by acting decisively, leveraging diversity and inclusiveness, demonstrating flexibility and resilience, fostering continuous improvement and innovation, and fostering integrity and honesty. To view the Library’s Supervisory Core Competencies click the following link: http://www.loc.gov/hr/employment/uploads/loc_supervisor_core_competencies.pdf.

Applicant must be a graduate from a full course of study in a school of law accredited by the American Bar Association and be an active member in good standing of the bar of a state, the District of Columbia, a territory of the United States, or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.In addition, the competencies below are required for this position. Those marked with a double asterisk (**) are considered the most critical competencies for this position.The ability to apply knowledge of the theories, relevant laws and regulations, concepts, processes, techniques, principles, and/or practices of American law to address legal questions in a public policy setting and in the context of federal law and legislation. This includes knowledge of the history, trends, interrelationships, and current status of the fields of American law and interrelationships with other key fields and disciplines.The ability to manage, organize, and evaluate the legal analysis of public policy issues at the federal level. This includes ensuring that the legal components of public policy problems are appropriately conceptualized and defined; information and research are fully analyzed and synthesized; the implications of statutory and case law are identified and appropriate conclusions are drawn; alternatives are generated and assessed; the consequences of choosing each alternative are evaluated; and established requirements are applied (e.g., objectivity and authoritativeness) in the development, evaluation, and maintenance of products and services. This also includes understanding the big picture, the inter-relationships of all aspects of law and the public policy issue, and the appropriate array and design of products and services to meet client needs.The ability to conduct workforce planning activities by identifying staffing needs and recruiting, hiring, training, supervising, and mentoring highly qualified, diverse staff to meet those needs. This includes setting realistic but challenging goals and standards and providing regular, constructive feedback towards goal attainment. This also includes the ability and willingness to ensure that tasks are appropriately delegated and satisfactorily completed by monitoring and evaluating performance against a predetermined deadline and/or measure of quality.The ability to evaluate the written products of others to meet the substantive and qualitative standards of a public policy organization. This includes making suggestions to improve these written products.The ability to demonstrate awareness of the likely consequences or implications of one’s own actions and work within the context of agency/organizational/departmental standards. This includes behaving appropriately in a given situation (e.g., with colleagues, clients, media/press), using discretion, and honoring confidentiality.The ability to establish a strategic direction for an organization or group. This includes identifying strategic opportunities and developing strategic and annual plans and performance targets to take advantage of those opportunities. This also includes evaluating organizational progress and performance and making appropriate adjustments.The ability to work well and cooperate with others and promote collaborative efforts. This includes seeking input from colleagues with diverse expertise, skills, and abilities and using that input to inform and enhance one’s own work as well as the work of the Agency. This also includes showing respect for and relating well to people from varied and diverse backgrounds.The ability to identify the problem or issue, and to gather, examine, and interpret information to generate effective solutions to problems and make sound decisions. This includes the ability to seek, logically examine, analyze, interpret, and synthesize information from different sources; and generate and evaluate reasonable alternative solutions and their implications.Ability to effectively express ideas and recommendations other than in writing in various settings to peers, staff, managers, supervisors, and external audiences to both provide and seek information. This includes actively listening to or understanding communicated information and answering questions thoughtfully and completely.

The Congressional Research Service, within the Library of Congress, is part of the legislative branch of the federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.



Additional information about the American Law Division is available at http://www.loc.gov/crsinfo/research/div-ald.html



The selected applicant will be required to file a financial disclosure statement with the House of Representatives, U.S. Congress, in accordance with the provisions of Public Law 95-521, the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.



