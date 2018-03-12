Not required

Pass Pre-employment Background Investigation

May need to complete a Probationary Period

Maintain a Bank Account for Direct Deposit/Electronic Transfer

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Qualification requirements must be met within 30 days of the job announcement closing date.

You Qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system.: managing a staff responsible for a travel management program and/or charge card operation for an entire organization; serving as an authoritative expert on all travel and/or charge card matters; developing and delivering training to employees on use of a travel system and/or use of a charge card; and responsibility for managing a travel system contract.Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.Two full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent degree related to the position may be substituted to meet the experience requirements.Education and experience may be combined to meet the basic qualifications. For a full explanation of this option please see the Qualification Standards . Special Instructions for Foreign Education: If you are qualifying by education and/or you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.

Flexible Spending Accounts - http://www.fsafeds.com/fsafeds/index.asp

Health Insurance - http://www.opm.gov/insure/health/index.asp

Leave - http://www.opm.gov/oca/leave/index.asp

Life Insurance - http://www.opm.gov/insure/life/index.asp

Long Term Care Insurance - http://www.ltcfeds.com

Retirement Program - http://www.opm.gov/retire/index.asp

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:



- Ability to supervise a travel management program and/or charge card operation for an entire organization.



- Knowledge of travel regulations, policies, and guidelines in order to resolve complex issues and develop new or updated existing policies and procedures.



- Ability to manage the Concur travel system or other comparable electronic travel systems.



- Skill in managing a travel program and in identifying efficiencies and process improvements while maintaining compliance with applicable requirements.



- Ability to manage all aspects of a charge card program including: charge card account processing, reconciliation, monitoring, and reporting.



- Knowledge of internal controls required for travel and charge card programs.



Applicants who meet or exceed minimum qualifications will be assigned to one of three category groups based on job-related criteria: Best Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and excels in most of the job related competencies above. Better Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and satisfies most of the job related competencies above. Good Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements, but does not satisfy most of the job related competencies above to a substantive degree. This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the vacancy questions will not be considered for this position.



Important Note: Your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses to the occupational questionnaire or other assessment tool for consistency. If a determination is made that you have rated yourself higher than is supported by your resume, you will be assigned a rating commensurate to your described experience. Your resume should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.

To preview questions please click here.