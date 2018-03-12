25% or less - Travel is generally 25% or less.

Must be a U.S. Citizen as verified through E-Verify Program

Performance Appraisal: See the Additional Information section.

Background Investigation: See the Additional Information section.

Drug Testing: See the Additional Information section.

Serving as lead or senior auditor on an audit team AND

Independently performing a variety of difficult complex audit assignments AND

Identifying and preparing comprehensive risk assessments AND

Developing/modifying audit programs and plans, aligning audit steps with risk assessment AND

Meeting with auditee to explain audit purpose, obtain necessary information and discuss audit findings AND

Detailed testing and examining accounting systems and records, cost representations, internal controls, management policies and practices, to assure compliance with accounting and auditing principles, standards and regulations AND

Preparing audit work papers, which are organized/indexed/referenced, and adequate substantiating documents AND

Making initial audit determinations which identify deficiencies or noncompliance AND

Preparing reports of audit findings, conclusions and recommendations

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAll qualification and time-in-grade (if applicable) requirements must be met within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.You must meet the minimum qualification requirements as stated in the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Operating Manual, Qualification Standards for General Schedule Positions, http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-prof.asp.accounting or a related field (such as business administration, finance, or public administration) that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours (or 36 quarter hours) in accounting (may include up to 6 hours of business law).4 years of accounting experience or a combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge AND 24 semester hours (or 36 quarter hours) in accounting/auditing courses or a certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor.In addition to meeting the basic requirements, you must have one year of specialized experience at the GS-12 or equivalent level. Specialized experience is defined as:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of Education for Specialized Experience: There is no substitution of education for experience at this grade level.

DCAA has a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement, social security and thrift savings; health, life and long term care insurance; paid vacation, sick leave and holidays. DCAA employees enjoy our business-casual dress code, flexible work schedules, transit subsidies, and the opportunity to telecommute.



Financial Management (FM) Certification Program: As a condition of employment, the selectee must meet the requirements of the DoD FM Certification Program. The FM Certification Program is a course-based program consisting of three certification levels. Level 2 certification must normally be completed within two years of the selectee's employment start date. (Verify Level)



Selective Service: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see www.sss.gov).



Initial Probationary Period: You will be required to serve an initial probationary period of 2 years if one has not already been completed. You will be required to serve a supervisory/managerial probationary period of 1 year unless one has previously been completed.



Mobility Agreement: All DCAA auditors must sign a mobility agreement. This agreement may require you to be reassigned every five to seven years.



Performance Appraisal: If you are a current Federal employee, you must be rated fully successful or higher on your current performance rating to be eligible for promotion. You may be asked to provide a copy of your performance appraisal during the evaluation and selection process.



Background Investigation: All selectees will be subject to a personnel security investigation which must be favorably adjudicated for occupancy of a sensitive position and/or access to classified information. If you are selected for a critical/special sensitive position, you will be subject to a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI). For a critical sensitive position, you must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance eligibility at the Top Secret level. For a special sensitive position, you must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance eligibility at the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) level AND you will be subject to a random counterintelligence scope polygraph.



Drug Testing: If you are given access to classified information, you will be subject to random drug testing. If you are selected for a special sensitive position, you will be placed in a drug testing designated position. You must pass a drug test before your assignment to such a position and you will be subject to random drug testing subsequent to your assignment.



If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will initially be reviewed to determine whether you meet the minimum eligibility and qualifications requirements. If you are qualified, you will then receive a numeric score based on the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities for the position listed below. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications, you will be assigned a rating commensurate with your background. Your final score will be used to determine if you are among the best qualified candidates.

Competencies:

