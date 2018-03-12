Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

You must meet the requirements of the job by 11:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time) of the closing date: 03/23/2018

Locations are negotiable in the IHS Navajo and Great Plains areas.

To qualify for this position, your resume must state sufficient experience and/or education, to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are applying.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.- Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathy from a school in the United States or Canada approved by a recognized accrediting body in the year of the applicant's graduation. A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school that provided education and medical knowledge substantially equivalent to accredited schools in the United States may be demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) or a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduate education in a foreign country.Licensure - Active, unrestricted license to practice medicine in a State, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the U.S.In addition, to the Basic Requirements, you must also meet the Minimum Qualifications stated below:Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the Federal service obtained in either the private or public sector. Physicians must meet the following requirements for the GP-15 grade level and above.GP-15 Grade Level: (5) years of residency training in Emergency Medicinehave equivalent training and work experience in Emergency Medicine that demonstrates the ability to provide patient care of an extremely difficult and responsible level in an emergency room setting. Typically completion of full formal residency training (at least 3 years) required by specialty board or progressive experience equivalent in breadth and intensity.Only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education may be credited. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html When there is a positive education requirement, or you are using education to qualify as a substitution for experience, transcripts (unofficial) are required at the time of application to verify that you meet the educational requirement or substitution.Only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education may be credited. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. Additional informationAdditional selection(s) of candidates may be possible within 90 days from the date the certificate of eligibles was issued for this announcement.A one-year supervisory/managerial probationary period may be required upon selection/placement.Recruitment or relocation incentives may be authorized. At least a 6 month service agreement will be required.Security Clearance: If you are selected for this vacancy, you must undergo a fingerprint check. Fingerprint results must be cleared prior to hire. You will receive instructions on how to obtain and submit fingerprints. After you begin your employment, your continued employment is contingent upon the outcome of a complete background investigation as determined by the sensitivity level of your position. The investigation must find that you are suitable for Federal employment in your position. If you are found not suitable, you will be terminated after you begin work. If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or subject to possible criminal charges.This is a designated position covered by Public Law 101-630, requiring contact or control over Indian children. Upon tentative selection, selectee will be requested to complete, sign, and submit the Addendum to OF-306, Child Care & Indian Child Care Worker Position form. Due to this requirement, the agency must ensure that persons hired for these positions have not been found guilty of or pleaded nolo contendere or guilty to certain crimes.Measles and Rubella immunization required for selectees born after 1957. Seasonal Influenza immunization is required for civilian health care facility staff working in Indian Health Service health care facilities.The selected individual is required to obtain and maintain medical staff clinical privileges, including any licensure requirements. If privileges are not obtained or maintained during employment, the employee will be subject to adverse actions, up to and including removal from Federal service.On-call hours or standby duty may be requiredIn addition, to the Basic Requirements, you must also meet the Minimum Qualifications stated below-

Loan Repayment Program (LRP):

The Indian Health Service (IHS), National Health Service Corps (NHSC), and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) have student loan repayment programs for qualifying health disciplines. This is a competitive process separate from the hiring process. Opportunities for LRP are based on agency hiring priorities and availability of funds. For additional information please visit:

For IHS - http://www.ihs.gov/loanrepayment/

For NHSC - https://nhsc.hrsa.gov/loanrepayment/

For HRSA Nurse Corps - http://www.hrsa.gov/loanscholarships/repayment/nursing/index.html



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

This position is covered by Public Law 101-630, the Indian Child Protection and Family Violence Protection Act (25 United States Code Chapter 34) requiring contact or control over Indian children. Due to this law, the agency must ensure that persons hired for these positions have not been found guilty of or pleaded nolo contendere or guilty to certain crimes.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Traditional rating and ranking of applications does not apply to this vacancy. Your application (resume and supporting documentation) will be evaluated to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications required as listed on the announcement under qualification requirements. Qualified candidates will be referred for consideration in accordance with the Office of Personnel Management direct hire guidelines.

