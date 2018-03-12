Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship or National

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Oral Communication

Problem Solving

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating the following competencies appropriate to, or above, the level of this position. For vacancies below the full-performance level of the position, the basic requirement will be evaluated on a developmental basis. Your resume and work experience should clearly support your ability to meet these competencies and will be evaluated as part of the entire application process.experience reviewing my own information technology-related work or data and have been asked by others to review their work or data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency with standards.experience maintaining relationships with customers, assessing current information technology needs of customers, and developing or identifying information technology products and services that are tailored to meet customer needs.briefing mid-level management and IT staff on the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the communication of technical information to a non-technical audience.identifying alternatives to address complex information technology-related issues by gathering and applying information from a variety of sources that provide a number of potential solutions.One year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower gradewithin the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.Experience defining and validating the need for proposed new or improved systems through consultation with program officials in customer program organizations; applying systems analysis concepts and techniques; working with application developers to isolate and solve design problems encountered during testing and implementation stagesExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Competitive wages, flexible schedules and one of the most comprehensive benefits packages found in either government or private sector. These extraordinary benefits encompass health, pay, work/life balance, growth & learning.

Moving expenses will not paid. Recruitment, Retention and Relocation Incentives will not be authorized, however, only current Federal employees are eligible for Retention and Relocation Incentives.

A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

This position is subject to is subject to reassignment requirements, in accordance with the DISA Civilian Workforce Agility, Mobility, and Development Program.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see www.sss.gov).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) Priority Consideration: If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. NOTE: If you have never worked for the Federal Government, you are NOT ICTAP eligible.

If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. Retired Civil Service Employee: Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)

Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.) If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IMPORTANT NOTE - YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. ERRORS OR OMISSIONS MAY AFFECT YOUR RATING.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under the Category Rating and Selection Procedures. We will review your resume and supporting documentation and compare this information to your responses on the occupational questionnaire to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for this job. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating. Eligible candidates will then be placed for selection consideration into 3 categories as described below:

Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualifications and demonstrates minimum experience and/or training only based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Highly Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates full-performance level experience based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Best Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates experience as an expert in the field or recognized as a senior specialist, team lead, etc.