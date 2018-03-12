Occasional travel - Some conference and field travel (domestic and international) may be required.

For information on qualification requirements, see Qualification Standards Handbook for General Schedule Positions

Specialized experience: repatriation research and drafting of documents with close oversight by a superior using information sources (e.g., archives, library, internet, database systems, personal contacts) to access information about Native American histories, governments, protocols, cultures, contemporary issues, communities and organizations; and conducting scholarly library and interview research on culture and history (in libraries, archives, and via the Internet) in a cultural institution or museum setting.

Education requirements: Master's or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.B. or J.D., if related. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work related to Native American repatriation.







Skill to independently conduct research, critically analyze results, and write fully documented scholarly research reports relating to human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony that are eligible for repatriation under both the National Museum of the American Indian Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Knowledge of legal case management software.

Ability to use diplomacy using interpersonal communication skills to deal effectively with tribal representatives and museum professionals when conducting repatriation consultations with tribal nations, indigenous communities, and Native individuals in order to better understand their culture, customs, history and protocols as it relates to human remains and certain cultural object eligible for repatriation under the National Museum of the American Indian Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Ability to apply broad knowledge of Native American culture, protocols, and history as it relates to Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere to exercise a great deal of cultural sensitivity when working with sensitive materials or ancestral remains related to indigenous communities.