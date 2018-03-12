75% or less - You may be expected to travel more than 50% of the time for this position.

Citizenship Requirement: You must be a U.S. Citizen to be considered for this advertisement.

Time-in-Grade Requirement: To quality for this position you must meet the time-in-grade requirements described in the Qualifications section, generally, 52-weeks of comparable experience at the next lowest grade.

Certification of Accuracy: All information concerning qualification for employment is subject to investigation and verification. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action.

You must meet ALL requirements by the closing date of this announcement to be considered. Only education, experience, and time-in-grade qualifications attained by this date will be considered.

May also include transcript, most recent performance appraisal or evaluation, licensure, or certification requirements or any other applicable requirements of the position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS -In accordance with Office of Personnel Management policy, federal employees are assumed to have gained experience by performing duties and responsibilities appropriate for their official series and grade level as described in their position description. Experience that would not normally be part of the employee's position is creditable, however, when documented by satisfactory evidence, such as a signed memorandum from the employee's supervisor or an SF-50 or SF-52 documenting an official detail or other official assignment. The documentation must indicate whether the duties were performed full time or, if part time, the percentage of times the other duties were performed. It is expected that this documentation is included in the employee's official personnel record. In order to receive credit for experience in your resume that is not within the official series and grade level of your official position, you must provide a copy of the appropriate documentation of such experience as indicated above.Who May Apply: This is an internal agency vacancy which is open to:-FDA/ORA employees on a career or career-conditional appointment in the competitive service;-PHS/FDA/ORA Commissioned Corps Officers; or-Displaced Federal employees requesting special priority selection consideration under the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)PHS FDA/ORA Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps may apply online to this announcement. Candidates will be referred to (CC) personnel and not as candidates for conversion to a permanent career or career-conditional appointment.You must possess the basic requirements identified below to be considered eligible for the position. Transcriptsbe provided with the application to validate that coursework requirements are met. Failure to submit all transcripts will be considered an incomplete application.The education must have been obtained at a college, university, or an accrediting body recognized by the Secretary, U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.Applicants must meet one of the following requirements.A - A bachelor's or graduate/higher level degree in quality assurance or a related degree that included at least 30 semester hours in one or a combination of the following: consumer laws, biological sciences, food science, chemistry, pharmacy, physical sciences, food technology, nutrition, medical science, engineering, epidemiology, veterinary medical science, legal investigations, law enforcement, or related scientific fields that provided knowledge directly related to consumer safety officer work.The 30 semester hours may include up to 8 semester hours in statistics, or course work that included the principles, theory, or practical application of computers or computer programming.ORB - Combination of education and experience--courses consisting of at least 30 semester hours in the fields of study described in paragraph A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.In addition to meeting the above basic requirements for the Consumer Safety Officer, GS-0696-13, you must meet one year of specialized experience. Specialized experience is experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service, examples of specialized experience include experience in: analyzing behavior and impact on the safety and effectiveness of manufactured pharmaceutical products; providing advisory and consultative services for drug programs to regulate industry, state and federal agencies; planning, conducting and directing technical inspections related to the production, and processing of human and veterinary pharmaceutical products.

There is no education substitution at the GS-13 level.

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Pre-employment physical required: N

N Drug testing required: N

License required: Y, Driver's license

Y, Driver's license Mobility agreement required: N

N Immunization required: N

Bargaining Unit Position: Y, NTEU

Y, NTEU Incentives are not authorized.

If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from 03/09/2018) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointees FAQ - OPM

Financial disclosure statement, OGE-450, required: This position will be subject to FDA's prohibited financial interest regulation. If you are hired, you may be required to divest of certain financial interests. You are advised to seek additional information on this requirement from the hiring official before accepting any job offers.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/09/2018), a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be conducted, the information will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your eligibility for this internal position. Eligible internal candidates will be referred to the hiring official for consideration.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Basis of Rating: Merit Promotion Procedures for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of two categories: Best Qualified or Qualified.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics). You do not have to respond to the KSA's separately, but your resume should contain sufficient information to demonstrate possession of the Competencies/KSA's.