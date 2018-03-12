Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a United States Citizen

A 2-year probationary period is required for new Federal employees

Merit Promotion applicants must submit a SF-50 to verify Status and grade

Must be telework ready

If you are selected for this position, you will be required to satisfactorily complete a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have one year of specialized experience comparable in scope and responsibility to the mid-range of the NY-03 pay band (at, or equivalent to, the GS-13 level) in the Federal service. Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Such experience is typically gained in the IT field or through the performance of work where the primary concern is IT. Specialized experience may include IT Project and Portfolio Management; budget formulation and execution, acquisition support, electronic records management, strategic planning, and oversight and quality assurance for services offered by OIT.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Such experience must be clearly documented in the applicant's resume.

There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position. It is not necessary to submit transcripts for this position.

If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/59 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



Veteran's Preference: If you are claiming 5-point or 10-point veteran's preference, you must submit documentation described below in "Required Documents."



Special Employment Consideration: Persons with disabilities, disabled veterans who have a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more, certain other veterans, spouses of certain members of the Armed Forces, VISTA volunteers, some Peace Corps employees and returning Peace Corps volunteers are examples of individuals who are potentially eligible for noncompetitive appointment. If you are eligible and would like to be considered for one of these noncompetitive appointments, applicable documentation that supports your eligibility must be submitted with your application package.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:



Business Process Reengineering, Capital Planning and Investment Assessment, Contracting/Procurement, Cost-Benefit Analysis, Financial Management, National Service, Planning and Evaluating, Project Management, and Risk Management



Important Note: Your resume must support your answers to the job specific questions. High self-assessment on the Occupational Questionnaire that is not supported by the information in your resume or supporting documents can/will result in elimination from further consideration. If you do not answer all of the job specific questions you will not be considered. Incomplete applications (resume and required supporting documents) will be considered ineligible.



Qualified applicants will be placed in one of the following three categories:



1 - Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements as described in the Qualifications section of this announcement.

2 - Well Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates proficiency based on the answers to the job specific questions.

3 - Best Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates high level proficiency based on the answers to the job specific questions.



NOTE: Status candidates will be considered under the provisions of the Corporation's Human Resources system which allows for:

1) Non-competitive referral of lateral candidates; and

2) The separation of status and non-status applicants for referral purposes.



Status candidates will be referred on one selection list only, i.e., either merit promotion or non-competitive. Nonstatus candidates who are eligible for Noncompetitive referral, e.g. Peace Corps, VRA, etc., will be referred under Noncompetitive procedures only. For Noncompetitive categories, See "Special Employment Consideration" below under "Other Information."