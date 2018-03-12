Not required

U.S. Citizenship

Meet Experience Requirements (see Qualifications)

Employment is subject to completion of a successful background check.

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. See: www.sss.gov

Meet education requirements (see below). Demonstrated experience in working with special collections. Demonstrated cataloging or metadata experience, preferably in a library or legal office setting. Demonstrated experience with Microsoft Office products. Ability to communicate clearly, courteously, and effectively both orally and in writing required. Availability for at least eight weeks.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Other Considerations:

A law degree or work towards a J.D. is not required, but familiarity with special collections, the American legal system, and/or legal publishing will be helpful.

Enrollment in a Master of Library Science degree program including completion of at least two metadata creation or traditional cataloging courses that included RDA and, if not graduated, at least two semesters completed towards a library degree.

Summer Assistants are temporary staff members. Appointments are for a minimum of 8 weeks and a maximum of 13 weeks. Summer Assistants are eligible for the SmartBenefits transit subsidy. Please note that the Court does not offer a parking benefit to Summer Assistants.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review and assess your application package in comparison with the posted qualifications for the position.