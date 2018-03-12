Not required

U.S. Citizenship

Meet Experience Requirements (see Qualifications)

Employment is subject to successful completion of a security background check.

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. See: www.sss.gov

Relocation expenses reimbursed No1. Meet education requirements (see below).2. Work experience, preferably in a library or legal office setting.3. Ability to communicate clearly, courteously, and effectively both orally and in writing required.4. Availability for at least eight weeks.

Enrollment in, or completion of, a Master of Library Science degree program including completion of at least one government documents or legal bibliography course -OR- successful completion of one year toward a law degree and library work experience.

Summer Assistants are temporary staff members. Appointments are for a minimum of 8 weeks and a maximum of 13 weeks. Summer Assistants are eligible for the SmartBenefits transit subsidy. Please note that the Court does not offer a parking benefit to Summer Assistants.

