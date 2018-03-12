Occasional travel - Occasional travel away from normal duty station may be required.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements, including the following, by the closing date:Specialized Experience:Fifty-two weeks of experience at thelevel, or equivalent, that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as: actively participating on an audit team in accordance with Government Auditing Standards; evaluating, analyzing, and integrating moderately complex data/information to draw logical conclusions that are supported by gathered evidence and documentation; and drafting grammatically correct, clear and concise audit report sections within established guidelines that contain sufficient and appropriate evidence to support conclusions and recommendations.Fifty-two weeks of experience at thelevel, or equivalent, that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience is defined as:planning and actively participating on an audit team in accordance with Government Auditing Standards requiring minimal guidance and or/ supervision; evaluating, analyzing, and integrating moderately complex data/information to draw logical conclusions that are supported by gathered evidence and documentation; and drafting grammatically correct, clear and concise audit report sections within established guidelines that contain sufficient and appropriate evidence to support conclusions and recommendations.Fifty-two weeks of experience at thelevel, or equivalent, that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes: leading, planning, and actively conducting audits in accordance with Government Auditing Standards; independently evaluating, analyzing, and integrating complex data/information to draw logical conclusions that are supported by gathered evidence and documentation; assigning work to junior team members and monitoring audit progress against established milestones; and drafting grammatically correct, clear and concise audit reports within established guidelines that contain sufficient and appropriate evidence to support conclusions and recommendations.Please copy and paste the following link into your browser for additional qualification requirements:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0500/auditing-series-0511/

Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.")

-OR-

Combination of education and experience -- at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following:

Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law;

A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or

Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.

The selectee will be subject to random drug testing and will be required to complete a confidential financial disclosure statement upon entrance and on an annual basis thereafter.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) candidates will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for this position by attaining at least a rating of 85 out of 100. Information about ICTAP eligibility is on the Office of Personnel Management’s Career Transition Resources website at: http://www.opm.gov/ctap



ICTAP applicants MUST submit the following documents:



A copy of your RIF notice, written notice of your expected separation or other documentation of priority consideration status; A copy of your SF-50 - noting current position, grade level, and duty location, and/or Agency certification of inability to place you through RPL; A copy of your latest performance appraisal including your rating, and Any documentation from your agency that shows your current promotion potential.

VRA - https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav

- https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav VEOA - https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav

- https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav 30% or more disabled veteran - https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav

- https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav Persons with disabilities - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment

- https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment CTAP - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition

- https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition ICTAP - https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition

The following links provide information on how you may be elegible for various hiring authorities:The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

How You Will Be Evaluated:



We will review your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the vacancy announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are “gold,” “silver,” and “bronze”.



Candidates placed in the “gold” category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



However, your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Your responses to the questionnaire should be supported in your resume, which should reflect your role and specific examples of the work performed.



How You Will Be Evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans’ preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligible with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold) depending on the position and grade level of the job.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies. Please do not provide a separate written response:

