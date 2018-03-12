Occasional travel - 1-3 days per month

The experience may have been gained in either the public, private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your resume.



Time-in-Grade:

In addition to the above requirements, you must meet the following time-in-grade requirement, if applicable:



For the GS-15, you must have been at the GS-14 level for 52 weeks.

You must meet the following requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Applicants must (1) be a graduate of an accredited law school with an LL.B. or J.D.; (2) be a current member of a bar with a valid license to practice law in a state, territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and (3) meet all specialized experience requirements as described in the vacancy announcement.for GS-15 is defined as:Managerial experience and demonstrated legal knowledge of Ginnie Mae securitization programs and one or more related disciplines (agency housing and urban development programs, real estate law, corporate finance, bankruptcy, government contracting, or federal litigation practice);Providing effective advice on matters of legal relevance to Ginnie Mae in the operation of its programs, managing a heavy workload and developing and maintaining highly collaborative and productive working relationships with clients, other agencies and stakeholders, and the public;Supervising attorneys and paralegals in legal work in connection with Ginnie Mae litigation as exemplified by the preparation of legal opinions, briefs, pleadings, memoranda and correspondence; the performance of legal research projects and studies; the advice given by staff attorneys to clients; and the handling of litigation assignments.A desirable candidate should have at least one year experience at the GS-14 grade level and has demonstrated legal knowledge in one or more of the areas described above, and has ongoing experience providing effective legal advice on complex and novel legal issues, managing a heavy workload and developing and maintaining productive working relationships with clients, other agencies and stakeholders, and the public.Have a professional law degree (LL.B. or J.D.), plus five (5) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.Have a second professional law degree (LL.M.) plus four (4) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.Have a first professional law degree (LL.B., or J.D.), plus superior law student work (academic standing in upper 1/3 of the law school graduating class, high-level honors for academic excellence in law school, winning of a moot court competition with other law schools, significant work or achievement on the school’s official law review, significant summer clerkship or other evidence of clearly superior achievement) plus four (4) years of professional legal experience, at least one of which must be specialized experience at a level of difficulty comparable to the GS-14 level in the Federal service.The experience may have been gained in either the public or private sector. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/date/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your résumé.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your résumé may result in a “not qualified” determination.



1. Minimum Requirements: Your application must show that you meet all requirements, including the education and/or experience required for this position. You will be found "not qualified" if you do not possess the minimum competencies required for the position. If your application is incomplete, we will rate you as ineligible.

2. Referral: Since this is an Excepted Service position, a non-rated method of evaluation will be used. We will evaluate your application by comparing your description of your work experience, level of responsibility, and accomplishments with the requirements of the position to determine whether you meet all the qualification requirements. Although competitive examining rules for rating and ranking and veterans' preference do not apply, veteran's preference will be considered as a positive factor. Candidates who meet all the qualification and other eligibility requirements will be referred to the selecting official for consideration and possible interview.

